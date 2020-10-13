Asked by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons if she would recuse herself from any case arising from disputes surrounding election results, Judge Amy Coney Barrett again declined to make any commitments, and instead pointed to her record on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"I want to be very clear for the record and to all members of this committee, that no matter what anyone else may think or expect, I have not committed to anyone or so much as signaled — I've never even written — I've been in a couple of opinions in the 7th Circuit that have been around the edges of election law, but I haven't even written anything that I would think anybody could reasonably say, 'oh, this is how she might resolve an election dispute,'" Barrett said.

"I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people," she continued.

The judge said she would commit, however, to "consider all factors that are relevant" to the question that would require a recusal when "there is an appearance of bias."

"I promise you that if I were confirmed and if an election dispute arises, both of which are ifs, that I would very seriously undertake that process and I would consider every relevant factor. I can't commit to you right now for the reasons that we've talked about before, but I do assure you of my integrity and I do assure you I would take that question very seriously," Barrett said.