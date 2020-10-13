Barrett: "I'm not hostile to the ACA"

Judge Amy Coney Barrett said that she is "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, when pressed about how she would handle the case in November by Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin.
Durbin pressed Barrett on her previous critiques of majority opinions on the cases of Nfib v. Sebelius and King v. Burwell, which focused on the Affordable Care Act.
"You've been unequivocal in being critical of the decisions both in Nfib v. Sebelius and King v. Burwell and we naturally draw the conclusion there's going to be a third strike when it comes to Texas and California," Durbin said.
Barrett responded that she is not hostile to the Affordable Care Act and that there was difference between her academic writings and judicial decision making.
"When I wrote, and this was as a law professor, about those decisions I did critique the statutory interpretations of the majority opinions, and as I mentioned before, my description of them was consistent with the way Chief Justice Roberts described the statutory question, but I think that your concern is that because I critiqued the statutory reasoning, that I'm hostile to the ACA. And that because I'm hostile to the ACA, that I would decide a case in a particular way. And I assure you, I am not. I'm not hostile to the ACA. I'm not hostile to any statute that you pass. And the cases which I commented ... those were on entirely different issues. To assume that because I critiqued the interpretation of the mandate or the phrase established by a state, means that on the entirely different legal question of severability I would reach a particular result just assumes that I'm hostile and that's not the case. I apply the law, I follow the law, you make the policy," Barrett said.
