1 min ago

Sen. Leahy calls out Senators Lee and Tillis for jeopardizing health of those in hearing

Sen. Patrick Leahy called out two senators attending the confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in person today after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, calling it "plainly unsafe."

Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Thom Tillis were diagnosed with the virus after attending Barrett's Rose Garden announcement earlier this month, an event that was dubbed a "superspreader" event.

Leahy said it is jeopardizing the health of those in the hearing.

“We should not be holding this hearing when it’s plainly unsafe to do so. Two members of this committee are just now emerging from quarantine after testing positive for Covid, and when other members have declined to get tested and the chairman has refused to implement a daily testing regime to keep members and staff and Judge Barrett and her family safe," he said.
7 min ago

No one can recuse Amy Coney Barrett from a Trump election case but herself. Here's why.

From CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic

Democratic senators are pressing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to promise to sit out any Supreme Court election dispute between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Barrett has eluded their requests and made no commitment. Yet with controversies over state ballot practices escalating and the possibility of a replay of the 2000 Bush v. Gore ordeal in the air, the topic is sure to surface at Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings next week.

Trump has pointed to the Nov. 3 election as a reason for seeking swift Senate confirmation of Barrett, a federal appeals court judge who would be his third appointee to the nine-member bench. The Republican incumbent has said he believes the Supreme Court could ultimately decide whether he is the victor over Biden.

In a recent CNN poll, more than half (56%) of the Americans surveyed said they think Barrett should recuse herself from cases on the presidential election; 34% said the opposite. Opinions divided largely by party: 82% of Democrats; 53% of independents and 32% of Republicans said Barrett should promise to recuse herself from cases about the election.

Supreme Court practice leaves it to individual justices to decide when to recuse themselves from cases. In her recent questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett noted that federal ethics law covering lower court judges is not binding on the Supreme Court but said she would look to it, as other justices have.

The law requires judges to disqualify themselves when their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned." Rarely do Supreme Court justices sit out cases and typically only when they have a financial stake or family connection to the dispute.

As Democrats have pounded away at a possible conflict of interest for a Justice Barrett, law professors are divided on the issue.

"I agree that justices can sit in cases that are of great consequence to the appointing president," New York University law professor Stephen Gillers told CNN, but added: "That's not this situation. Here, Barrett would be asked to decide whether Trump will keep his job after Trump gave Barrett her job just weeks earlier while publicly anticipating her vote in his favor."

But Ross Garber, who teaches at Tulane Law School, is of the opposite mind, saying Barrett need not recuse herself because she would already have lifetime tenure and "no stake at all in the outcome of the election." Garber added, "I'd go so far as to say she has a duty to sit and hear any elections cases that come before her."

Read the full story here.

14 min ago

Here's how long it's taken to confirm past Supreme Court justices

From CNN's Jessica Campisi

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death opened up a political battle over the future of the Supreme Court and who would fill her vacant seat as Election Day looms.

The White House and Senate Republicans have been rushing President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process to get her over the finish line before Election Day.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham defended the timeline of Barrett's nomination in today's hearing, saying "There's nothing unconstitutional about this process."

Here's a look at how long it has taken to confirm past Supreme Court justices:

Brett Kavanaugh (89 days)

  • President announces nomination: July 9, 2018
  • Senate receives nomination: July 10, 2018
  • Confirmed: October 6, 2018

Neil Gorsuch (66 days)

  • President announces nomination: January 31, 2017
  • Senate receives nomination: February 1, 2017
  • Confirmed: April 7, 2017

Elena Kagan (87 days)

  • President announces nomination: May 10, 2010
  • Senate receives nomination: May 10, 2010
  • Confirmed: August 5, 2010

Sonia Sotomayor (72 days)

  • President announces nomination: May 26, 2009
  • Senate receives nomination: June 1, 2009
  • Confirmed: August 6, 2009

Samuel Alito (92 days)

  • President announces nomination: October 31, 2005
  • Senate receives nomination: November 10, 2005
  • Confirmed: January 31, 2006

John Roberts (72 days)

  • President announces nomination: July 19, 2005
  • Senate receives nomination: July 29, 2005
  • Confirmed: September 29, 2005
  • Note: Roberts was nominated twice by Bush but in immediate succession. The first was to replace Sandra Day O'Connor, but upon the death of William Rehnquist, his initial nomination was withdrawn and resubmitted as a nomination for Chief Justice. There are 23 days between his second nomination on September 6 and his confirmation.

Stephen Breyer (77 days)

  • President announces nomination: May 13, 1994
  • Senate receives nomination: May 17, 1994
  • Confirmed: July 29, 1994

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (50 days)

  • President announces nomination: June 14, 1993
  • Senate receives nomination: June 22, 1993
  • Confirmed: August 3, 1993

Clarence Thomas (106 days)

  • President announces nomination: July 1, 1991
  • Senate receives nomination: July 8, 1991
  • Confirmed: October 15, 1991

12 min ago

Kamala Harris: They're trying to "ram through a Supreme Court Justice" ahead of the election

From CNN’s Jasmine Wright

Sen. Kamala Harris arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building on her way to her office, where she will participate remotely in the hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. 

She spoke to CNN’s Jasmine Wright as she arrived. Here's the exchange:

CNN: Talk to us about what today is going to look like. What’s your opening statement?   

Harris: It’s going to be about setting, setting the context and establishing the context of this hearing.  

CNN: And so, about expanding the court, have you guys decided on when you will announce whether or not you would?

Harris: Joe's been really clear. And I’m really clear. We are 22 days away from an election and people are voting right now. And that's the, that's the focus given that they're trying to push through and ram through a Supreme Court Justice for a lifetime appointment while almost 7 million people have already voted.

  

25 min ago

Sen. Feinstein: "Health care coverage for millions of Americans is at stake with this nomination"

From CNN's Jessica Schneider

Chairman Lindsey Graham and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, talk before the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, 2020.
Chairman Lindsey Graham and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, talk before the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, used her opening statement to call for the protection of the Affordable Care Act and told Judge Amy Coney Barrett she has "very big shoes to fill" if she were confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"In filling judge Ginsburg's seat, the stakes are extraordinarily high for the American people, both in the short-term and for decades to come. Most importantly, healthcare coverage for millions of Americans is at stake with this nomination. So, over the course of these hearings, my colleagues and I will focus on that subject," Feinstein said.

Feinstein said Democrats will drill in on Barrett’s stance on the ACA and question her about her past writings that criticize Chief Justice John Roberts' decision to side with liberals to save the health care act in 2012. 

“This well could mean that if Judge Barrett is confirmed, Americans stand to lose the benefits the ACA will provide. So I hope you will clarify that in this hearing," she said.

Feinstein pointed out that “the President has promised to appoint justices who will dismantle the law.” She continued to say that Democrats “will examine the consequences if, and that’s a big if, Republicans succeed in rushing this nomination through the Senate before the next President takes office.”

Some background: The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act a week after the election in a case brought by Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration, meaning Barrett could hear the case.

Democrats say the case threatens care for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions, a popular protection included in the Affordable Care Act.

11 min ago

Members are wearing masks at the hearing today

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, standing right, talks to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., as Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, sits below.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, standing right, talks to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., as Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, sits below. Susan Walsh/Pool/AP

As the hearing began in the Senate Judiciary Committee for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, members of the committee on both sides of the aisle could be seen wearing masks.

Members of the committee removed their masks to speak. The first speakers during the hearing were committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham and ranking Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Judge Barrett is also wearing a mask and did not remove it as she listened to the senators kick off today's hearing.

Two Republican members of the committee — Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Thom Tillis — tested positive in recent weeks for Covid-19. Sen. Lee is attending today's hearing in person.

19 min ago

Lindsey Graham: Holding a Supreme Court confirmation hearing for weeks before an election is constitutional

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Shawn Thew/Pool/AP
Shawn Thew/Pool/AP

Sen. Lindsey Graham addressed the controversy around President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Senate Republicans’ push to confirm the nomination.

“There's nothing unconstitutional about this process. This is a vacancy that's occurred through a tragic loss of a great woman, and we're going to fill that vacancy with another great woman. The bottom line here is that the Senate is doing its duty constitutionally,” he said.

Remember: In 2016, when former President Barack Obama nominated judge Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Sen. Graham was opposed to holding a confirmation hearing.

At the time, he had said:

"I want you to use my words against me," Graham said at the time. "If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, 'Lindsey Graham said let's let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.'"

Sen. Graham anticipated and addressed this record in his opening statement at Barrett’s hearing:

“We can talk about history, but here's the history as I understand it. There's never been a situation where you had a president of one party and the senate of another, where the nominee, the replacement, was made in election year. It's been over 140 years ago. I think there have been 19 vacancies filled in an election year, 17 of the 19 were confirmed to the court when the party of the president and the senate were the same. In terms of timing, the hearing is starting 16 days after nomination. More than half of all Supreme Court hearings have been held within 16 days of the announcement of the nominee.”

He reiterated that he feels that this is being done “constitutionally” and he respects that the Democratic senators will have objections.

“The bottom line is I think it's important. This is a lifetime appointment. I would like the world and the country to know more about Judge Barrett. I'm proud of you. I'm proud of what you’ve accomplished and I think you're a great choice by the President.”

He also acknowledged that the confirmation votes will break out on partisan lines.

“This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. All Republicans will vote yes, and all Democrats will vote no, and that will be the way the breakout of the vote," he said.

25 min ago

American Bar Association rates Barrett as "well qualified" for Supreme Court position

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Susan Walsh/Pool/AP
Susan Walsh/Pool/AP

The American Bar Association rates Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court, as “well qualified” for the position, according to a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The first day of Barrett's conformation hearing kicked off this morning.

Republicans have been critical of the American Bar Association, especially after it deemed some of Trump’s nominees unqualified for the lower courts. 

Here is the letter:  

Dear Chairman Graham and Ranking Member Feinstein: 

The American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary has completed its evaluation of the professional qualifications of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has been nominated by the President to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. As you know, the Standing Committee confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament. A substantial majority of the Standing Committee determined that Judge Barrett is “Well Qualified,” and a minority is of the opinion that she is “Qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. The majority rating represents the Standing Committee’s official rating. 

Yours very truly, 

Randall D. Noel 

Chair, Standing Committee On the Federal Judiciary 

20 min ago

Judge Barrett is in a "category of excellence," Sen. Lindsey Graham says

Susan Walsh/Pool/AP
Susan Walsh/Pool/AP

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is in a "category of excellence" during his opening statements of her confirmation hearing this morning.

"In my view, the person appearing before this committee is in a category of excellence, something the country should be proud of, and she will have a chance to make her case to be a worthy successor and to become the ninth member of the Supreme Court of the United States," Graham said.

He also praised the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying that during her confirmation hearing almost every Republican senator voted for her based on her qualifications.

"I just want to remind everybody, there was a time in this country where someone like Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seen by almost everybody as qualified for the position of being on the Supreme Court, understanding that she would have a different philosophy than many of the Republicans who voted for her," Graham said, drawing parallels to Barrett.

As Republicans are expected to push the hearing forward with speed and Democrats look for ways to draw out the process for the lifetime appointment, Graham called for senators to use the hearing as an opportunity to learn more about Barrett.

"The hearing is a chance for Democrats to dig deep into her philosophy, appropriately ask her about the law, how she would be different, what's on her mind. It gives Republicans a chance to do the same thing," he said about Barrett.

Watch: