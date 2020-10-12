GOP Sen. Mike Lee says he will attend the confirmation hearings in person
From CNN's Sam Fossum
Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt that he plans to attend Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings in person.
“Feeling great,” Lee said. “I will be participating in person.”
He said he has received the sign off from his physician.
Lee, alongside Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, tested positive for coronavirus after they attended Barrett's Rose Garden announcement at the end of last month.
9 min ago
Obamacare fight could be a political opportunity for Democrats during confirmation hearings
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Even if Democrats are fighting a losing battle to stop Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, the public attention on the Supreme Court hearings gives them an opportunity to push a health care message that helped them win the House in 2018 — and they hope will help take back the Senate and White House next month.
The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act a week after the election in a case brought by Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration, meaning Barrett could hear the case.
Democrats say the case threatens care for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions, a popular protection included in the Affordable Care Act.
Barrett, then a University of Notre Dame law professor, wrote in a 2017 law review essay criticizing the way Chief Justice John Roberts saved the Affordable Care Act in 2012.
"Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute. He construed the penalty imposed on those without health insurance as a tax, which permitted him to sustain the statute as a valid exercise of the taxing power."
She continued, "Had he treated the payment as the statute did — as a penalty — he would have had to invalidate the statute as lying beyond Congress's commerce power."
While Trump has claimed he will protect pre-existing conditions, he has not put forward any plan to do so despite months of pledges that a health care plan is coming any day now.
4 min ago
What you need to know about the Supreme Court nomination process
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
Today is the first day of confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Here's what we know about what happens next, and why it matters:
How many votes does it take to confirm a new justice? Republicans ended the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, so it takes only a simple majority. Vice President Mike Pence can break a 50-50 tie, which might happen if three Republicans decide they won't vote for Trump's nominee.
What if a confirmation doesn't happen before the election? Key Republican senators have said they won't support holding hearings before Election Day. But a new Congress takes office Jan. 3, so the current Senate, with the current Republican majority, has only until then to confirm a Trump nominee. Trump, however, remains in office until Jan. 20 at noon, so a new Republican majority could also confirm a Trump pick in the new year even if he loses.
What if Republicans lose the Senate in November? Can they still vote after the election? Absolutely. That's true even if Democrats win the White House and the Senate — anytime before Jan. 3, the current Senate Republicans can still go ahead and confirm a conservative nominee. That would sew up a very conservative majority on the Supreme Court for a generation or more.
Republicans currently control the White House. Shouldn't they get to nominate whoever they want? Technically, yes. According to the Constitution, the president appoints Supreme Court justices and the Senate approves the pick.
What difference does it make, practically, if Trump gets another justice? There are several major cases on the docket already. Here are two ways in which a conservative majority could likely have an almost immediate impact:
The Affordable Care Act — Obamacare, which dramatically expanded Americans' access to health insurance coverage, has narrowly withstood several court challenges. It's currently facing another one. The law has survived only because a conservative justice, Chief Justice John Roberts, has sided with liberal judges. But the Trump administration has gotten behind a coalition of several states currently challenging it. Arguments are scheduled for shortly after the election. A conservative majority could overturn the law, which Trump and other Republicans currently have no plan to replace.
Abortion — When Republicans sat on that vacant seat in 2016, preventing Obama from naming Merrick Garland to the bench and giving Trump a seat to fill as soon as he took office, it changed the balance of the court in a way that will threaten the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the US. If a conservative replaces Ginsburg, it will take two Republican-appointed swing votes to protect the Roe decision. Otherwise, there's a good chance abortion will be outlawed in many US states.
Here's what Amy Coney Barrett will tell lawmakers in her opening statement
From CNN's Chandelis Duster, Pamela Brown and Ariane de Vogue
When Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivers her opening statement today to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she'll focus on how her family, an upbringing modeled on service and faith and her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, influenced her opportunity to be nominated to the Supreme Court.
Barrett, who clerked for Scalia, will say it was his "reasoning" that shaped her and that his "judicial philosophy was straightforward: A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were," according to a copy of the statement released Sunday in advance of the hearing.
The late justice, she is expected to say, taught her more than just law and he was "devoted to his family, resolute in his beliefs, and fearless of criticism."
Throughout her legal career, Barrett says in the prepared remarks, she resolved to maintain the same perspective as Scalia.
"There is a tendency in our profession to treat the practice of law as all-consuming, while losing sight of everything else. But that makes for a shallow and unfulfilling life," Barrett says, according to the copy of her remarks. "I worked hard as a lawyer and a professor; I owed that to my clients, my students, and myself. But I never let the law define my identity or crowd out the rest of my life."
Nominated by President Trump last month to the nation's highest court to fill the vacancy on the bench following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barrett will praise the late justice for opening doors — even though the two women are ideological opposites.
"I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg's seat, but no one will ever take her place," Barrett will say. "I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led."
For all the reasons that Trump sees Barrett as a potential successor to Ginsburg, Democratic senators and liberal advocates have long been poised to oppose her, warning particularly that she could roll back abortion rights and invalidate the Affordable Care Act.
Barrett, the mother of seven children, was a finalist for the Supreme Court spot that went to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. She is a proven conservative with a compelling personal story.
Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing kicks off this morning. Here are the key things to know.
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Amy Coney Barrett's fast-track Supreme Court confirmation goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee today as the raucous fight over Barrett's nomination spills into public view for a week's worth of hearings.
Here's what you need to know:
What's at stake: The hearings represent Democrats' best chance to poke holes in Barrett's record and try to cast doubt on President Trump's nominee in the minds of Republicans — or if that's not possible, at least score political points on health care three weeks before the election. The stakes are high for a surprise confirmation fight following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that has the potential to shift the ideological makeup of the court for a generation, and the tensions are a powder keg on all sides. For Republicans, a smooth hearing will put Barrett on the glide path to be confirmed before Election Day over the fierce objections of Democrats, who charge the GOP is using a double standard after refusing to consider President Barack Obama's nominee in 2016.
What's on the schedule: Opening statements from senators and Barrett are scheduled for today. Lawmakers will question Barrett on Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside witnesses for and against the nominee will testify on Thursday.
The potential for an October surprise: If the Senate voted on Barrett's nomination this week, she'd have the votes to be put on the Supreme Court. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. While two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, say they are opposed to confirming a Supreme Court nominee so close to an election, every other Republican appears to be lining up to support Barrett. No Democrats are considering backing her. But that doesn't mean unforeseen surprises won't emerge in her nomination, whether it's from her background or out of the hearings this week. The White House and Senate Republicans are rushing Barrett's nomination to get her over the finish line before Election Day, a timeline that leaves little wiggle room. As a result, the vetting process was accelerated — and in some cases was incomplete. CNN's KFile reported on Friday that Barrett failed to disclose two talks she gave in 2013 hosted by two anti-abortion student groups on paperwork provided to the Senate.
The coronavirus factor: Two of the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, tested positive for coronavirus after they attended Barrett's Rose Garden announcement last month, and a third GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, tested positive soon thereafter. The trio of positives threw what appeared to be a smooth confirmation into doubt. Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham did not alter the hearing schedule, which begins this week and could have Barrett confirmed by the end of the month, although senators may attend Barrett's confirmation hearings virtually. Tillis said last week in a Fox News interview he expected to appear virtually on Monday and then in person when the question-and-answer sessions begin on Tuesday.