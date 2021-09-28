Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Top military leaders testify on Afghanistan for first time since withdrawal

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:23 AM ET, Tue September 28, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
17 min ago

Top military officials will testify soon on Afghanistan. Here's what to expect.

From CNN's Zachary Cohen

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley are set to testify publicly before Senate lawmakers soon, marking the first time that top military officials will appear before Congress since the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Austin and Milley will be joined by the leader of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, who played an integral role in facilitating the evacuation from Kabul — an effort that has been the focus of immense bipartisan criticism since the last American military aircraft departed the Afghan capital.

Key topics expected in the hearing: All three officials will undoubtedly face questions about the chaotic nature of the withdrawal, be pressed to explain the Biden administration's plan for conducting counter-terrorism missions in the country going forward and be called upon to answer for the failures that led to a drone strike killing 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul during the final days of the evacuation.

Milley may also be grilled about new reporting in "Peril," a book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which details the military leader's phone conversations to reassure a nervous Chinese general and his efforts to limit then-President Trump from potentially ordering a dangerous military strike.

Read more about today's hearing here.

19 min ago

The US is working to help 100 US citizens and permanent residents leave Afghanistan

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The State Department is working to facilitate the departure of about 100 American citizens and legal permanent residents ready to leave Afghanistan, a senior State Department official said Monday.

The official stressed that the number “changes every day” as people change their minds or “take advantage of other options they may have to get out.”

The official told reporters on a call that the State Department is “constantly touching base” with US citizens believed to still be in Afghanistan, as well as other governments and air craft carriers to try to arrange charter flights.

The Department is also in touch with private groups organizing charter flights to try to advise them on complications associated with these efforts, the official said, telling reporters that there have been “challenges” with “every charter that has come to a USG reception point, principally in Doha.” 

“A bunch of people came out that that we weren't expecting, that don't necessarily know who they are and we don't necessarily know if who they say they are it lines up with who the charter operators indicated they were,” they said.

“We've had stowaways. We've had ground crew that climbed on the plane. We've had any number of people get off those flights who are not on the manifested don't necessarily have a sense of who they are or why they particularly think they would qualify,” they added. 

“In some cases we've had unaccompanied minors traveling without parents, traveling without a legal guardian, and some big question marks about why they were on the aircraft,” the official said.

The official noted that the State Department is working to see who in that population “legitimately can say they're at acute risk” – describing that as “people who can demonstrably demonstrate that they've got active threats against them, they've got people looking for them” – “as opposed to people who simply are uncomfortable or fear the unknown that comes with the Taliban taking control of government and the state.” 

“Once we've got a precise look at that population, we can then better evaluate and ensure that senior leaders are have the opportunity to look at the range of implications associated with moving those people into the states or with holding them out and putting them through a regular refugee resettlement process in which some of them might come to the states and some of them might go on to other countries that collaborate with UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration,” they said.

The official described the Taliban’s “unpredictability regarding who is permitted to depart” as the biggest impediment to the departure of US citizens and others from Afghanistan. The absence of regular commercial air service is another big constraint, the official said.

“There's a range of contact and dialogue ongoing with the Taliban, particularly in Doha, with the remaining members of the Taliban political commission who are based there,” the official said. 

21 min ago

Biden's secretary of defense is expected to be grilled on Kabul airstrike that targeted wrong vehicle

From CNN's Anna Coren, Julia Hollingsworth, Sandi Sidhu and Zachary Cohen

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley hold a press briefing at the Pentagon on September 1.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley hold a press briefing at the Pentagon on September 1. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top general of US Central Command, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley will testify soon on Capitol Hill. They are expected to be grilled on a Kabul drone strike that took place in August.

A United States military investigation into a deadly Kabul airstrike on a vehicle in August found it killed 10 civilians and the driver and that the vehicle targeted was likely not a threat associated with ISIS-K, McKenzie, the top general of US Central Command, announced at the Pentagon earlier this month.

McKenzie told reporters that the strike — which he said killed seven children — was a "mistake" and offered an apology.

"This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology," he said.

McKenzie added he is "fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome."

The Pentagon's announcement was expected to fuel more criticism of the Biden administration's chaotic evacuation of Kabul and handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan more broadly.

While McKenzie stressed future strikes will likely be held to a higher standard, confirmation of the civilian death toll also provides insight into the obstacles ahead for military and intelligence officials tasked with fulfilling President Biden's promise to make the terror group "pay" for its deadly suicide attack in Kabul.

The Pentagon maintained that at least one ISIS-K facilitator and three civilians were killed in what Milley had previously called a "righteous strike" on the compound on Aug. 29.

The investigation found that all of those killed in the residential compound were civilians.

Read more about the US airstrike here.