SOON: Top military leaders testify on Afghanistan before House lawmakers
Members of the House Armed Services Committee will grill Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The top military leaders testified on Tuesday for the first time before Congress since the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
Today's hearing is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. ET.
8 min ago
Austin defended planning for Kabul evacuation: "We wanted to be ready, and we were"
From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Oren Liebermann and Ellie Kaufman
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to testify soon before the House Armed Services Committee on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Today's hearing comes a day after Austin testified before a Senate panel. In his opening remarks, Austin emphasized the planning that preceded the evacuation from Afghanistan and the positioning of forces that allowed troops to arrive in Kabul fairly quickly as the evacuation began.
As early as spring, the Pentagon began thinking about the possibility of a non-combatant evacuation and preparing for a number of scenarios, Austin said. By early June, Austin pre-positioned forces in the region, he said, including three infantry battalions.
"We wanted to be ready, and we were," he said.
Although the first two days of the evacuation were "difficult," Austin acknowledged, US troops restored order in 48 hours, and the herculean effort to move tens of thousands of American citizens and at-risk Afghans began in earnest.
"We are still working to get Americans out who wish to leave," Austin said, though that is now the job of the State Department and the interagency, not the military. Lawmakers have repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for concluding the military evacuation and withdrawal from Afghanistan while there were still American citizens who wanted to leave the country. They have also criticized the administration's inability to say just how many Americans are left in Afghanistan.
On Monday, a senior State Department official said the department is working to get out approximately 100 US citizens and Afghan Green Card holders from Afghanistan, but there was no indication of when that might happen or by what route they would leave the country.
9 min ago
Here's what Milley said about the calls with China during the Trump administration
From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Oren Liebermann and Ellie Kaufman
Top US General Mark Milley offered a full-throated defense of his behavior during the last days of the Trump administration, including a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, as he and other senior military officials appeared before lawmakers on Tuesday for a hearing about the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Specifically, Milley said the call with the Chinese official was not only appropriate, but that numerous senior Trump officials were aware it occurred.
"I personally informed both Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff [Mark] Meadows about the call, among other topics. Soon after that, I attended a meeting with Acting [Defense] Secretary [Chris] Miller, where I briefed him on the call," he told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified publicly before Senate lawmakers Tuesday, the first time that top military officials are appearing before Congress since the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
Austin and Milley were joined by the leader of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, who played an integral role in facilitating the evacuation from Kabul — an effort that has been the focus of immense bipartisan criticism since the last American military aircraft departed the Afghan capital.