Biden signed off on order to send US troops to Afghanistan
From CNN's Pamela Brown and Jeff Zeleny
President Biden signed off on the order today to send US troops to Afghanistan, following a meeting last night at the White House, where he tasked his top national security advisers to come up with a plan to present to him this morning, a White House official tells CNN.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Biden this morning. He gave the order at that time, the official said.
The President did not attend the meetings today, as CNN reported, but the White House is trying to make clear Biden is engaged on this issue and “monitoring closely.”
12 min ago
EU condemns "increasing" human rights violations in Taliban-controlled areas of Afghanistan
From CNN's Lauren Kent
The European Union has condemned "increasing violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and human rights" in Taliban-controlled areas of Afghanistan, according to a statement from EU High Representative Josep Borrell released Thursday.
"The Taliban’s ongoing military offensive is in direct contradiction to their stated commitment to a negotiated settlement of the conflict and the Doha peace process," Borrell said.
"The EU calls on the Taliban to immediately resume substantive, regular and structured talks and also calls for an immediate halt of the ongoing violence and for a comprehensive, permanent ceasefire. These continued attacks are causing unacceptable suffering to Afghan citizens and are increasing the number of internally displaced and those leaving Afghanistan in search of safety."
Borrell added that the EU aims to continue to support the Afghan people.
"However, support will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities," Borrell added. "Otherwise, if power is taken by force and an Islamic Emirate re-established, the Taliban would face non-recognition, isolation, lack of international support and the prospect of continued conflict and protracted instability in Afghanistan."
16 min ago
Pentagon says new mission does not impact end of August drawdown deadline
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Defense Department is “aiming to facilitate the reduction of these civilian personnel by August 31,” to line up with the end of August US troop withdrawal deadline set by President Biden.
He added, however, that he could not “speculate about what the footprint’s going to look like post August 31."
“Our job here now with this additional plus up is to help facilitate the safe movement of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan, and the President has been very clear that he wants that reduction complete by the end of August. That’s what we’re focused on,” Kirby said during a news conference at the Pentagon on Thursday.
17 min ago
Pentagon on sending troops into Afghanistan: "This is a very narrowly defined, temporary mission"
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby defended the US' decision to send in more troops into Afghanistan to assist with the departure of diplomats and any possible evacuations, describing the mission as "very temporary."
"This is a very temporary mission for a very specific purpose, that's a big difference than saying you're deploying for eight, nine, 12 months, you know, forces to stabilize and secure Afghanistan, which we've been doing for the last 20 years. This is a very narrowly defined, temporary mission," Kirby told reporters.
Kirby noted that there are "no plans, right now, for additional forces" to be sent in. The official went on to describe why the decision to send more troops was made:
"There wasn't one precipitating event in the last couple of days that led the President and the secretary to make this decision. It's a confluence of events. As, I've been saying now for several weeks, we have been watching very closely with concern the security situation on the ground. And far better to be prudent and responsible and watching the trends to make the best decisions you can for safety and security of our people than to wait until it's too late. We believe this is not only the right thing to do, but it's the right time to do it," he said.
Kirby added that he would not speculate on the "future of Kabul."
Following this mission, Kirby said, he anticipates having "less than 1,000 US troops on the ground to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, which we all agree we want to still be able to have."
38 min ago
Concern grows for Afghan civilians, particularly women and girls
From CNN's Ivana Kottasová, Tim Lister, Nick Paton Walsh, Saleem Mehsud, Clarissa Ward and Hannah Ritchie
As Taliban militants sweep across Afghanistan, concerns are growing for the toll on the country’s civilians, particularly women and girls.
Wazhma Frogh, the founder of Women and Peace Studies Organization and a member of Afghanistan High Peace Council, told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Wednesday that more than 60,000 families who have fled the violence elsewhere in Afghanistan are now living on the streets of Kabul.
“These are families with small children, 2-year, 3-year, 4-year old who are sleeping on the streets … these are families who are farmers, this is the time of harvest in Afghanistan. They have lost all that,” she said.
The United Nations has warned that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. Nearly 390,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of 2021 due to conflict across the country, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a daily briefing on Wednesday.
UN humanitarian agencies said there has been a huge spike in people leaving their homes since May and that 5,800 people fled to Kabul between July 1 and Aug. 5.
The UN said that they have received food, water, household items and sanitation support, and that while most of them are hosted by friends and family, a growing number of people are staying in the open.
“The stories that we hear from these people who are right now on the streets of Kabul, we hear that the Afghan government has given them space to come to the mosques, inside the mosques at least, because [of] this hot weather,” Frogh added.
She said the situation is particularly worrying for women and girls, adding that one woman she spoke to in the north of the country described how women were being forcibly taken away from their communities amid the fighting.
“Tons of Afghan girls right now, they have no future, just thinking about no school or even survival right now,” she said.
These are the 12 provincial capitals in Afghanistan now under Taliban control
The Taliban has been claiming territory across Afghanistan this week after the Biden administration began withdrawing troops.
Twelve provincial capitals in Afghanistan have now fallen to the Taliban. This is more than a third of the country’s 34 provinces.
The list includes:
Herat
Kunduz
Ghazni
Puli Khumri
Taloqan
Sheberghan
Sar-e Pol
Zaranj
Faizabad
Farah
Aybak
Qala-i-Naw
Read more about the significance of these territories here.
32 min ago
Taliban captures 2 more key cities, leaving Kabul increasingly isolated
From CNN's Ivana Kottasová, Tim Lister, Nick Paton Walsh, Saleem Mehsud, Clarissa Ward and Hannah Ritchie
The Taliban captured two strategic cities on Thursday, leaving the Afghan capital of Kabul increasingly beleaguered and cut off from the rest of the country.
The city of Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city and a major urban center in western Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban on Thursday evening local time, with the militant group taking control of the governor’s office and Herat police headquarters, according to Afghan officials.
That morning, the city of Ghazni, a provincial capital on the road to Kabul, also fell to the militant group after “long and intense fighting,” according to Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of Ghazni provincial council.
Ghazni is the 10th provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in roughly a week. The city lies around 93 miles (150 kilometers) south of Kabul, on a major highway connecting the capital with Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city.
Kandahar, which lies in the south of the country, has been besieged by the Taliban for weeks, and the group’s spokesperson claimed on Wednesday that they had taken control of its prison. The Taliban claimed they had freed 1,000 inmates and distributed a video apparently showing them walking outside the jail.
Gul Ahmad Kamin, a Kandahari member of parliament, told CNN Taliban fighters have been able to break through the frontline into Kandahar and were engaging in sporadic confrontation with government forces inside the city.
Kamin also confirmed that a wedding hall in Kandahar which was the frontline position for Afghan forces is now under the Taliban control. The wedding hall, visited by CNN just days ago, is about 600 meters away from the prison.
What this means: With the capture of Ghazni, the Taliban is now in control of key locations both to the north and south of Kabul. Their earlier capture of areas of the Baghlan province, which lies to the north of Kabul, raised alarms among US officials because the location is considered essential for the defense of the capital, according to a Biden administration official.
3 infantry battalions will be sent to Hamid Karzai airport in next 24-48 hours
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
The Department of Defense is sending three infantry battalions, which consists of up to 3,000 US troops, to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the next 24-48 hours to assist with a “reduction of civilian personnel at the embassy in Kabul,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday.
Two of the infantry battalions are US Marines and one is US Army, Kirby said. All three battalions are coming from the Central Command area of responsibility, which is the part of the US military based in the Middle East.
The Defense Department will also bring in about 1,000 personnel from both US Army and US Air Force to “facilitate the processing of” Special Immigrant Visa applicants, Kirby said.
“Initial elements of this movement, of this element, will arrive in Qatar in the coming days,” he added.
The Defense Department is also moving “one infantry brigade combat team” from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Kuwait “where they will be postured and prepared if needed to provide additional security at the airport,” Kirby said.
Those forces will arrive in Kuwait “sometime in the next week,” Kirby said.
59 min ago
State Department spokesperson will not say if the US will relocate its embassy in Kabul
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
State Department spokesperson Ned Price stressed that the US Embassy “remains open in its current location” and continues its diplomatic work but would not say if it will remain in that location.
CNN reported this afternoon that the US is considering relocating its embassy to the Kabul airport amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, per a US official, Western diplomatic source and another source familiar with the situation.
“We are always … reviewing the environment, in especially complex operating environments, of course that includes Kabul. Today’s announcement is really a continuation of one of our most important responsibilities and that is doing all we can to ensure the safety, security, welfare, wellbeing of our people,” he said.