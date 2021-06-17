Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the Supreme Court dismissing a challenge to the Affordable Care Act provides “peace of mind” to millions of Americans.

“The Affordable Care Act has helped us build a better health care system in America. And we're going to continue to improve on that,” Becerra told CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

The case marked the third time the court heard a significant challenge to Obamacare.

“Well, in baseball, three strikes and you're out. I would think that all those opponents of the Affordable Care Act, they’ve not only struck out three times before the Supreme Court, but they've tried more than 70 times in Congress to dismantle it, and they failed,” Becerra said. “And so I think there's enough proof there that this thing is going to stand for quite some time. And Americans can have that peace of mind knowing that they can start talking about a better insurance plan, not about whether they're going to have insurance in the first place.”

Becerra said the Supreme Court gave a “clear signal” about Obamacare and said history books will show the court “on the right side of history.”

“Sometimes, it feels like the Supreme Court is becoming very political as well. Here, I think they gave us a clear signal — ‘look, we understand when things are working, and show us that there's some constitutional foundation for undoing something that's worked for tens of millions of Americans,’” he said.

Becerra said Congress can strengthen the law by permanently extending tax credits in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“If we extend that permanently, millions of Americans will continue to have their coverage,” he said.