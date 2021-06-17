As the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, the justices said that the challengers of the 2010 law did not have the legal right to bring the case.

CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains what the ruling means:

"Under Article three of the Constitution, the federal courts can only hear what are known as cases and controversies. That's the rule. And as the Supreme Court has interpreted that provision, they have said, 'look, you can't bring a case just because you're interest in the outcome, just because you think it's an important issue.' You have to show that the legal issue in the case affects you. That you have what they call 'an injury in fact.'"

The Supreme Court has said that the states were not injured by the fact that Obamacare gave health insurance to these people funded by the federal government, Toobin explained.

"By deciding the case on standing, they avoid all those complicated legal issues, which are very politically fraught," he said.

What happens now, according to Toobin: "I have no doubt that the conservative states and people in the conservative states and the politicians in the conservative states will figure out another way to challenge the law. They will find a plaintiff who does have standing, and this will all start working its way through the courts again. So this is a huge, huge victory for Obamacare. But it is not the end of the story on legal challenges to Obamacare."