SCOTUS rules on Obamacare

The Covid-19 pandemic in the US

SCOTUS rules to keep Obamacare in place

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:38 a.m. ET, June 17, 2021
5 min ago

This is the third time the court heard a challenge to the ACA. Here's how we got here.

From CNN's Delano Massey

California v. Texas marks the third time the court heard a significant challenge to the Affordable Care Act, although the stakes were heightened given the implications of Covid-19, the catastrophic deaths and the current burdens facing the health care industry. 

Texas and other Republican-led states, with the support of the Trump administration, challenged the law which was defended by California and other Democratic-led states plus the House of Representatives 

  • 2012: Roberts cast the key vote in a 5-4 decision that stunned Republicans, holding that the law's individual coverage mandate was valid under Congress' taxing power.
  • By 2017: The Republican-led Congress cut the tax penalty for those who lacked insurance to zero as part of the year-end tax overhaul. 

The Republican-led states supported by the Trump administration sued, arguing that since the mandate was no longer tied to a specific tax penalty, it had lost its legal underpinning. They also argued that because the individual mandate was intertwined with a multitude of other provisions, the entire law should fall, including protections for people with preexisting conditions. 

The decision today: On Thursday, two of Trump’s nominees agreed that the challengers had no no standing. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not. 

In December of 2019, a federal appeals court held that the individual mandate was unconstitutional. But critically, the court punted on whether the rest of the massive law – even provisions unrelated to the mandate – could remain on the books.  

In court, Texas Solicitor General Kyle D. Hawkins said the 2017 change made the individual mandate unconstitutional.

"It is a naked command to purchase health insurance, and, as such, it falls outside Congress' enumerated powers," he said. "The proper course is to take Congress at its word and declare the mandate unconstitutional and inseverable from the remainder of the ACA," he said.

Then Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall sided with Texas on the issue, arguing that the mandate "exceeded" Congress' powers. 

3 min ago

SCOTUS leaving Obamacare in place is a "victory" for Justice John Roberts, CNN analyst says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Chief Justice John Roberts listens to President Joe Biden address a joint session of Congress on April 28.
Chief Justice John Roberts listens to President Joe Biden address a joint session of Congress on April 28. Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

The Supreme Court dismissing a challenge to the Affordable Care Act "is really a victory for Chief Justice John Roberts and for the Roberts court," according to Joan Biskupic, CNN Supreme Court analyst.

"It shows it's not being ideologically driven here, to have this cross-group together, third time," Biskupic said.  

Justice Stephen Breyer took a "big role here," with only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting, she said.

The opinion "tries to close the door finally on these three different challenges — 2012, 2015 and now. And the dissenters said, it's as if it's being rewritten by the court, but it's not. It's saying this was an unrealistic challenge, shouldn't have been brought in the first place, goodbye, maybe forever now," she said.

8 min ago

The Supreme Court's ruling on Obamacare, explained by a CNN legal analyst

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

As the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, the justices said that the challengers of the 2010 law did not have the legal right to bring the case. 

CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains what the ruling means:

"Under Article three of the Constitution, the federal courts can only hear what are known as cases and controversies. That's the rule. And as the Supreme Court has interpreted that provision, they have said, 'look, you can't bring a case just because you're interest in the outcome, just because you think it's an important issue.' You have to show that the legal issue in the case affects you. That you have what they call 'an injury in fact.'"

The Supreme Court has said that the states were not injured by the fact that Obamacare gave health insurance to these people funded by the federal government, Toobin explained.

"By deciding the case on standing, they avoid all those complicated legal issues, which are very politically fraught," he said.

What happens now, according to Toobin: "I have no doubt that the conservative states and people in the conservative states and the politicians in the conservative states will figure out another way to challenge the law. They will find a plaintiff who does have standing, and this will all start working its way through the courts again. So this is a huge, huge victory for Obamacare. But it is not the end of the story on legal challenges to Obamacare."

1 min ago

Here's how all of the justices voted

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion to leave the Affordable Care Act in place. He was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

In the majority opinion Breyer wrote, "For these reasons, we conclude that the plaintiffs in this suit failed to show a concrete, particularized injury fairly traceable to the defendants’ conduct in enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional. They have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision."

The dissenting justices said in their opinion that the "penalty is a tax."

"No one can fail to be impressed by the lengths to which this Court has been willing to go to defend the ACA against all threats. A penalty is a tax. The United States is a State. And 18 States who bear costly burdens under the ACA cannot even get a foot in the door to raise a constitutional challenge. So a tax that does not tax is allowed to stand and support one of the biggest Government programs in our Nation’s history. Fans of judicial inventiveness will applaud once again. But I must respectfully dissent," the dissent said.
15 min ago

Here's how Justice Breyer ended the court's decision to leave Obamacare in place

The Supreme Court has ruled to leave the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare in place.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the decision, that six other justices backed.

In the case, several Republican-led states argued that the law's individual mandate was unconstitutional and that every other provision of the sprawling law should fall with it. But Breyer wrote those challenging the law "failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision."

Here's how Breyer put it:

19 min ago

"This is a significant victory for the Biden administration," CNN justice reporter says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

The Supreme Court's ruling to leave Affordable Care Act in place is a significant victory for the millions of Americans who have gained health care coverage under the act and for the Biden administration, CNN's Justice Correspondent Jessica Schneider says.

"We've seen President Biden, in just the first six months of his presidency, really focus in on the Affordable Care Act. He celebrated the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act just a few months ago. He opened up the exchanges. He extended the time, that people could get on the exchanges to sign up for health care until August. So, this is a significant victory for the Biden administration, that urged the supreme court not to strike this law down," she said.

Read more about today's ruling here.

22 min ago

Read the full SCOTUS opinion

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Thursday in a decision that will leave the law intact and save health care for millions of Americans.

The justices turned away a challenge from republican led states and the former Trump administration who urged the justices to block the entire law. 

The justices said that the challengers of the 2010 law did not have the legal right to bring the case. 

Justice Stephen Breyer penned the decision that was 7-2. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Read the full opinion here:

29 min ago

Supreme Court leaves Affordable Care Act in place

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Thursday in a decision that will leave the law intact and save health care for millions of Americans. The justices turned away a challenge from republican led states and the former Trump administration who urged the justices to block the entire law. 

The justices said that the challengers of the 2010 law did not have the legal right to bring the case. 

Justice Breyer penned the decision that was 7-2. Justices Samuel Alito and Gorsuch dissented.

They noted that there is no harm to opponents from the provisions that they are challenging because Congress has reduced the penalty for failing to buy health insurance to zero. 

The ruling means that the justices won’t rule on the merits of the lawsuit, the third time they’ve been asked to consider a significant challenge to the law, but instead they will allow the law to stand. 

The lawsuit was brought by Republican states opposing the law and supported by former President Donald Trump. 

The court’s ruling comes as President Joe Biden—a firm supporter of the law that was passed while he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president—has expressed strong support of the law.

Read more about today's ruling here.