Here's how all of the justices voted

Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion to leave the Affordable Care Act in place. He was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

In the majority opinion Breyer wrote, "For these reasons, we conclude that the plaintiffs in this suit failed to show a concrete, particularized injury fairly traceable to the defendants’ conduct in enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional. They have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision."

The dissenting justices said in their opinion that the "penalty is a tax."