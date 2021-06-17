Biden applauds Supreme Court ACA decision, says it is a victory for Americans

In a statement Thursday, President Biden applauded the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision to dismiss a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
“Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is a major victory for all Americans benefitting from this groundbreaking and life-changing law,” Biden writes. “It is a victory for more than 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions and millions more who were in immediate danger of losing their health care in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.”
The lawsuit challenging the ACA, colloquially “Obamacare,” was brought by Republican states opposing the law and supported by former President Trump — the court’s decision marks the third time the highest court in the land has upheld Obamacare.
“After more than a decade of attacks on the Affordable Care Act through the Congress and the courts, today’s decision – the third major challenge to the law that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected – it is time move forward and keep building on this landmark law,” Biden wrote Thursday, pointing to provisions in his administration’s American Rescue Plan that expanded the ACA and the administration’s expanded enrollment period, which allows individuals to purchase health care through the exchanges through Aug. 15.
“Today’s decision affirms that the Affordable Care Act is stronger than ever, delivers for the American people, and gets us closer to fulfilling our moral obligation to ensure that, here in America, health care is a right and not a privilege," it adds.