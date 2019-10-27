ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed killed, sources say: live updates

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official and a source with knowledge. The final confirmation is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted, both sources tell CNN.

The defense official said it appears that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid.

The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, the defense official said.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced. An administration official tells CNN that the announcement is foreign policy related.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baghdadi, the leader of the terror group, has been in hiding for the last five years. In April, a video was published by the ISIS media wing al-Furqan that showed a man purporting to be Baghdadi. It was the first time Baghdadi had been seen since July 2014, when he spoke at the Great Mosque in Mosul.

