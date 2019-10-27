Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN politics

Live Updates

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed killed, sources say: live updates

By James Griffiths and Joe Ruiz, CNN

Updated 1:43 a.m. ET, October 27, 2019
21 min ago

Trump: "Something very big has just happened!"

News of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's apparent death emerged after US President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

He is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced.

An administration official tells CNN that the announcement is foreign policy related.

43 min ago

Death confirmation pending DNA tests

From CNN's Ryan Browne and Phil Mattingly

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official and a source with knowledge. The final confirmation is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted, both sources tell CNN.

The defense official said it appears that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid.

The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, the defense official said.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced. An administration official tells CNN that the announcement is foreign policy related.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baghdadi, the leader of the terror group, has been in hiding for the last five years. In April, a video was published by the ISIS media wing al-Furqan that showed a man purporting to be Baghdadi. It was the first time Baghdadi had been seen since July 2014, when he spoke at the Great Mosque in Mosul.

Read more here