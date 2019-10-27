Defense Secretary Mark Esper: Al-Baghdadi's death is a "devastating blow" to ISIS

Defense Secretary Mark Esper described the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a "devastating blow" to a terrorist organization that has launched horrific attacks across the world.

"This is not just their leader, it's their founder. He was an inspirational leader in many ways," Esper told Jake Tapper Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Esper added that "we're going to watch carefully next steps. And as a new leader and leaders pop up we'll go after them as well."

The secretary told Tapper that President Donald Trump approved the US raid "late last week" after being presented with different options. The objective, Esper said, was capturing him or if necessary, killing him.

"The President approved a raid on the target, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and if we didn't capture him, of course, we were going to kill him," Esper said. "He reviewed them, asked some great questions, chose the option that we thought gave us the highest probability of success and confirmation that the head of ISIS would be there and either captured and killed and then we executed from there."

The secretary explained that al-Baghdadi refused to surrender to US forces before detonating a suicide vest and killing himself during a US military raid in northwest Syria on Saturday.