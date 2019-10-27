Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
The hunt for ISIS' elusive leader
Despite being hunted by the world's best intelligence agencies and US authorities offering a $25 million reward for information leading to his capture, ISIS' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has proved to be incredibly elusive.
Over the last five years, there's been little more than brief sightings, spotty intelligence and conflicting information about the leader's whereabouts. He has been incorrectly reported dead or injured multiple times.
To date, the historic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul's Old City, where Baghdadi announced the creation of ISIS' so-called caliphate in 2014, is one of his only locations that have been fully confirmed.
It is believed that Baghdadi has gone to great lengths to bolster his security, moving around often and only meeting with his closest circle of associates. A mid-level Syrian ISIS prisoner on death row in Iraq told CNN earlier this year that there were attempts by foreign fighters to overthrow the leader more than a year ago, but Baghdadi had them killed. The dissent within ISIS leadership ranks further shrunk his entourage.
An Iraqi intelligence source told CNN that the sprawling Iraqi town of Al Shirqat was one of the areas Baghdadi moved through in 2015, holding meetings with senior commanders in safe houses. Abu Omar al-Shishani, who the Pentagon described as Islamic State’s “minister of war,” was killed in a targeted airstrike in the town in 2016, Iraqi intelligence and residents confirm. The target, they say, was a home where Shishani and Baghdadi used to meet.
A senior Iraqi intelligence officer told CNN that, on at least three occasions -- two in Iraq and one in Syria -- they called in strikes that came close to taking out Baghdadi.
The rise and fall of the ISIS "caliphate"
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi once reigned over a realm the size of Britain.
Now, five years after he announced the caliphate's creation from the pulpit of the al-Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul, that realm has all but disappeared. In March, Kurdish forces captured the group's last pocked of control in eastern Syria.
At the group's height, 7.7 million people were estimated to live under ISIS rule, according to Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the coalition fighting ISIS. Many of those people paid taxes, fees and fines to ISIS, which made up a large portion of the group's income.
In the years since, the group's annual revenue more than halved: from up to $1.9 billion in 2014 to a maximum of $870 million in 2016, according to a recent report by the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence (ICSR) at King's College London.
Despite the loss of territory, and funds, the Pentagon’s Inspector General estimated in August that ISIS still had between 14,000 and 18,000 fighters across Iraq and Syria.
Altogether, at least 41,490 international citizens traveled to Syria and Iraq to join ISIS, according to ICSR. And foreign fighters continued to arrive, undeterred -- the coalition recently estimated that about 50 were arriving each month.
Lina Khatib, the head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at Chatham House, a UK-based think tank for international affairs, told CNN in March that ISIS will revert to its insurgent roots as it moves underground, using the territorial loss as a call to arms among its network of supporters.
"The group itself has not been eradicated," Khatib told CNN. "The ideology of ISIS is still very much at large."
Turkey says it exchanged information with US prior to Idlib operation
Turkey's Defense Ministry has said it exchanged information with the US prior to the operation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.
"Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted Sunday.
The tweet did not elaborate with any further details or directly reference Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Iraqi Joint Operations provided intel to US in al-Baghdadi raid
The Iraqi Joint Operations has said it assisted the US with intelligence used to carry out the raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"The Iraqi Joint Operations played an important role in providing important information to the American side in the operations of killing la-Baghdadi," Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Joint Operations, said.
Nighttime video purports to show Baghdadi raid
A nighttime video circulated by Syrian activists purports to show a US raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. The shaky footage captures the sound of aircraft overhead and a distant explosion. CNN cannot independently verify its authenticity.
Iraq's state-run Al Iraqiya TV channel has also been showing footage of what it described as the first pictures of the headquarters where Baghdadi was hiding out, in the aftermath of the raid.
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official and a source with knowledge. The final confirmation is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted, both sources tell CNN.
Here's what we know about the raid so far:
- The raid was carried out by special operations commandos, a source familiar with the operation told CNN.
- It appears that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid, according to the defense official.
- The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, the defense official said.
- Officials were at the White House late Saturday evening in preparation.
- President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m ET, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced. The announcement, which is foreign policy related, will be made in the Diplomatic Reception Room, one official told CNN.
- Trump stoked speculation when he tweeted Saturday evening "something very big has just happened!"
SDF claims "successful and historical" joint operation with US
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have hailed a "successful" joint operation with the US, but did not divulge any details about what took place.
"Successful & historical operation due to joint intelligence work with the United States of America," Mazloum Abdi, the commander in chief of the Kurdish forces in Syria, tweeted on Sunday.
SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali said the operation was "yet another proof" of the group's "anti-terror capability."
The SDF had been a key US partner in the fight against ISIS until earlier this month, when US President Donald Trump pulled American troops from Syria which led to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan giving the green light to launch an offensive against them.
Shortly after Turkey launched its operation, the SDF suspended their counter-terrorist operations against the group to focus on the Turkish offensive.
CNN Poll: Most Americans are concerned about Syria and think it's likely ISIS will reemerge
Earlier this month, a CNN poll found that three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the situation in Syria and many see a reemergence of ISIS as likely following recent changes in US policy.
But the country is divided over how to proceed. Just over half (51%) think the US has a responsibility to remain involved in the ongoing conflict in Syria, while 43% do not. The poll finds a sharp partisan divide over whether America has a responsibility to remain involved in the conflict there: 72% of Democrats say yes, while 65% of Republicans say no.
Overall, three-quarters of the country (75%) is concerned about the situation in Syria, including 43% who are very concerned. Concern, too, is highly divided along partisan lines -- 65% of Democrats say they're very concerned. Less than half of independents (40%) and about a quarter (24%) of Republicans feel the same
US President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal of all troops from Syria this month, but he reversed course later, saying a "small number" will remain. The poll was conducted after the decision to remove them, but before he said some could stay.
Many say that the change in US policy in Syria will likely result in a reemergence of ISIS -- 69% say it's likely, 23% not so likely. Democrats (85%) and those who disapprove of Trump's performance as President (80%) are most likely to be say there will be a resurgence of ISIS, but that is also the view among a majority of Republicans (56%) and those who approve of Trump's job performance (54%).
Syrian resident describes hearing large operation
A resident in Syria's northern Idlib Governorate describes hearing a big operation after midnight local time-possibly the US air raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"After midnight we heard multiple helicopters and warplanes flying in the sky," the witness told CNN. "I saw four helicopters but there could be more, it was very dark and I couldn't tell exactly. I heard the sounds of very far away heavy machine guns, the sounds of the blasts lasted for about an hour and from my place I couldn't tell if there was an air drop or not, not even if the attack was on Barisha (a village in northern Idlib suburbs) but it was to the western side of Sarmada."
The witness lives in the town of Sarmada, in northern Idlib Governornate, about 5 km away from Barisha.
Syrian activists previously released videos which they claim were of the operation that may have killed al-Baghdadi. Those videos purportedly showed an air raid, including several helicopters and warplanes, carried out in the village of Barisha, in the northern Idlib suburbs, close to the Turkish border.
CNN cannot independently confirm the videos' authenticity.