The hunt for ISIS' elusive leader

Despite being hunted by the world's best intelligence agencies and US authorities offering a $25 million reward for information leading to his capture, ISIS' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has proved to be incredibly elusive.

Over the last five years, there's been little more than brief sightings, spotty intelligence and conflicting information about the leader's whereabouts. He has been incorrectly reported dead or injured multiple times.

To date, the historic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul's Old City, where Baghdadi announced the creation of ISIS' so-called caliphate in 2014, is one of his only locations that have been fully confirmed.

It is believed that Baghdadi has gone to great lengths to bolster his security, moving around often and only meeting with his closest circle of associates. A mid-level Syrian ISIS prisoner on death row in Iraq told CNN earlier this year that there were attempts by foreign fighters to overthrow the leader more than a year ago, but Baghdadi had them killed. The dissent within ISIS leadership ranks further shrunk his entourage.

An Iraqi intelligence source told CNN that the sprawling Iraqi town of Al Shirqat was one of the areas Baghdadi moved through in 2015, holding meetings with senior commanders in safe houses. Abu Omar al-Shishani, who the Pentagon described as Islamic State’s “minister of war,” was killed in a targeted airstrike in the town in 2016, Iraqi intelligence and residents confirm. The target, they say, was a home where Shishani and Baghdadi used to meet.

A senior Iraqi intelligence officer told CNN that, on at least three occasions -- two in Iraq and one in Syria -- they called in strikes that came close to taking out Baghdadi.