Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
Presidential candidates react to Baghdadi mission
Following President Trump declaring Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead, a handful of presidential candidates have shared their reactions to the death of the ISIS leader.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden: "I congratulate our special forces, our intelligence community, and all our brave military professionals on delivering justice to the terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It is thanks to their courage and relentless determination to carry out their mission that ISIS has suffered a vital loss.As the key figure behind the creation of ISIS, Baghdadi’s corrosive message inspired attacks that claimed thousands of innocent lives around the world—including in the United States. He proclaimed not the teachings of Islam, but a warped ideology of hate and brutality, built on mass slaughters, public executions, the enslavement of ethnic and religious minorities, and evils that have no place in any society. The world is better and safer without him in it."
- Former Maryland representative John Delaney: "I am grateful for the brave patriots who risked their lives to advance our safety and security. Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a monster and the world is better without him. Today we should reflect on the work of our amazing armed forces and all those who contributed to this operation."
- Author Marianne Williamson: "ISIS has caused immeasurable suffering & destruction; the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was an important, much needed action to defeat it. Praise and thanks for the military bravery and brilliance that carried out the mission."
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: "The death of al-Baghdadi is a major blow to ISIS and a testament to our armed forces. It will make the world safer. Congratulations to the special ops team that executed the mission and everyone in the chain of command. This is a great accomplishment for America and the world."
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: "This is a real blow against ISIS and positive step in the fight against stateless terrorism and credit should go to all who are involved and I think it's an example of what our special operations and intelligence personnel are capable of around the world. Everybody involved deserves credit, but those who were at the tip of the spear deserve the most credit and, you know, we've been talking throughout this campaign about the importance of special operations and intelligence capabilities, separately and apart from large mobilizations of ground troops. This is one example of what can happen when we have our best trained people out on the ground and those in uniform have done a remarkable job."
- Sen. Bernie Sanders: "Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was a murderer and terrorist responsible for terrible suffering and death. The fight against ISIS would not be possible without the brave efforts of the Kurds and other U.S. allies."
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi led a campaign of mass violence and terror that devastated the region and threatened the world. His death is a setback for ISIS and a victory for justice. I am grateful for the skill and courage of our special operations and intelligence professionals. Baghdadi's death closes one chapter, but it is not the end of our fight against terrorism. We need a settlement that ends the suffering and destruction in Syria—and ultimately, a long-term plan to counter extremism and allow the region to achieve peace and stability."
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "Al-Baghdadi was a dangerous terrorist who committed heinous crimes. As I said this morning, getting rid of him was good for America and the world. But as I discussed today on @FaceTheNation many challenges remain..."
- Sen. Kamala Harris: "There’s no question that the demise of Baghdadi is a very important milestone in terms of our fight against ISIS and all credit goes to our special forces, to our intelligence community. I work with them on a consistent basis in the course of my, my role in the Intelligence Committee, and they do extraordinary work. Most of the time without any recognition of their sacrifice and their hard work and professionalism, so it's it's a good day for those folks who have worked so hard over so many years and have been diligent in their pursuit of this war criminal. I mean, listen, the credit goes to the men and women who have been doing the work every day, and they deserve all the credit for being dedicated for being fearless and, and for consistently being who they are and I just have to tell you, to be frank there's no, there's just not been any consistency from Donald Trump about who our intelligence community is."
Military operation that killed Baghdadi was named after ISIS victim Kayla Mueller
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the US military operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was named after American Kayla Mueller who was held hostage by ISIS and killed in 2015.
Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, O’Brien said, “the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff named the operation that took down al-Baghdadi after Kayla Mueller, after what she had suffered,” adding “that was something that people should know.”
About the military operation: President Trump addressed the country this morning from the White House to declare the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The President said a US special operations forces mission went after the ISIS leader and there were no US deaths during the operation.
Several ISIS fighters and companions of Baghdadi were killed, including two women wearing suicide vests and three children. Trump would not provide a specific number of casualties, only describing those targeted on scene as "more dead than alive." Eleven children were moved out of the house and are uninjured, the President said.
Trump leaves key Democrats in the dark about Baghdadi mission
President Trump admitted on Sunday the White House did not inform some key Democrats about the daring raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The move to not make notable leaders aware goes against the usual traditional for such high-profile operations. The bipartisan praise for the US mission was undercut by criticism that the Trump administration did not inform congressional leaders about it ahead of time and came amid broader concerns about the strategy in the region after the US removed troops from Syria.
After saluting the "heroism, dedication and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the "Russians but not top Congressional leaders were notified of the raid in advance."
"Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington," Pelosi said in a statement on Sunday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at an unrelated news conference Sunday in New York that he learned about the death of Baghdadi after seeing it on television.
"I didn't know. I saw it on TV," the New York Democrat said. When asked for his reaction to the news, Schumer added, "My reaction? Look, it's great that we've gotten al-Baghdadi and killed him. He's a dangerous man, an evil man. The fight against ISIS has to continue."
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called the raid an "operational success," but also said he was not informed about the raid before it took place.
French President Emmanuel Macron: Baghdadi's death "big blow" but "just one step" against ISIS
French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the death of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it’s “a big blow” but “just one step” against ISIS.
“The fight continues with our international coalition partners in order to definitively defeat the terrorist organization,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.
Some US forces in Baghdadi operation originated from various locations in Iraq
Some of the US forces that carried out the operation targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi originated from various locations inside Iraq and traveled to the NW Syrian compound via helicopters, according to a US official.
Turkish president: Baghdadi death is a "turning point" in "joint fight against terrorism"
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey tweeted today saying the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism.”
“Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts—as it has done in the past,” Erdogan said. “I am confident that a decisive struggle against terrorism, in line with the spirit of alliance, will bring peace to all of humanity.”
Erdogan said Turkey has paid “the dearest price” in the fight against ISIS. He also mentioned the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be an extension of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The PKK is a designated terrorist group in Turkey and the US.
Chuck Schumer said he learned of Baghdadi's death on TV
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at an unrelated press conference in New York City today that he learned about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by seeing it on television.
“I didn’t know. I saw it on TV,” Schumer said. When asked for his reaction to the news, Schumer added “My reaction? Look, it’s great that we’ve gotten al-Baghdadi and killed him. He’s a dangerous man, an evil man. The fight against ISIS has to continue.”
When pressed for more details, Schumer said he would be getting a briefing later today and would issue a more comprehensive statement afterwards.
Law enforcement on guard for potential retaliatory attacks, no specific threats
Two senior law enforcement sources tell CNN that US law enforcement agencies are on guard for any potential attacks inside the country from ISIS sympathizers seeking to retaliate in response to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
Although the FBI has numerous investigations open on individuals believed to be associated with ISIS, both officials noted there is currently no known specific and credible threat to public safety.
Iran minister says Baghdadi death is “not a big deal!”
An Iranian official said via Twitter today that the US announcement on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death is “not a big deal!”
Iranian Telecommunications Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said “not a big deal! you just killed your creature,” in response to an earlier tweet from President Trump where he said “something very big just happened.”
Trump confirmed Baghdadi was dead during a Sunday announcement from the White House, saying he “blew himself up” after a US special operations forces mission Saturday.