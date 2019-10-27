ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed killed, sources say: live updates
SDF claims "successful and historical" joint operation with US
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have hailed a "successful" joint operation with the US, but did not divulge any details about what took place.
"Successful & historical operation due to joint intelligence work with the United States of America," Mazloum Abdi, the commander in chief of the Kurdish forces in Syria, tweeted on Sunday.
SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali said the operation was "yet another proof" of the group's "anti-terror capability."
The SDF had been a key US partner in the fight against ISIS until earlier this month, when US President Donald Trump pulled American troops from Syria which led to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan giving the green light to launch an offensive against them.
Shortly after Turkey launched its operation, the SDF suspended their counter-terrorist operations against the group to focus on the Turkish offensive.
Earlier this month, a CNN poll found that three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the situation in Syria and many see a reemergence of ISIS as likely following recent changes in US policy.
But the country is divided over how to proceed. Just over half (51%) think the US has a responsibility to remain involved in the ongoing conflict in Syria, while 43% do not. The poll finds a sharp partisan divide over whether America has a responsibility to remain involved in the conflict there: 72% of Democrats say yes, while 65% of Republicans say no.
Overall, three-quarters of the country (75%) is concerned about the situation in Syria, including 43% who are very concerned. Concern, too, is highly divided along partisan lines -- 65% of Democrats say they're very concerned. Less than half of independents (40%) and about a quarter (24%) of Republicans feel the same
US President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal of all troops from Syria this month, but he reversed course later, saying a "small number" will remain. The poll was conducted after the decision to remove them, but before he said some could stay.
Many say that the change in US policy in Syria will likely result in a reemergence of ISIS -- 69% say it's likely, 23% not so likely. Democrats (85%) and those who disapprove of Trump's performance as President (80%) are most likely to be say there will be a resurgence of ISIS, but that is also the view among a majority of Republicans (56%) and those who approve of Trump's job performance (54%).
Syrian resident describes hearing large operation
A resident in Syria's northern Idlib Governorate describes hearing a big operation after midnight local time-possibly the US air raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"After midnight we heard multiple helicopters and warplanes flying in the sky," the witness told CNN. "I saw four helicopters but there could be more, it was very dark and I couldn't tell exactly. I heard the sounds of very far away heavy machine guns, the sounds of the blasts lasted for about an hour and from my place I couldn't tell if there was an air drop or not, not even if the attack was on Barisha (a village in northern Idlib suburbs) but it was to the western side of Sarmada."
The witness lives in the town of Sarmada, in northern Idlib Governornate, about 5 km away from Barisha.
Syrian activists previously released videos which they claim were of the operation that may have killed al-Baghdadi. Those videos purportedly showed an air raid, including several helicopters and warplanes, carried out in the village of Barisha, in the northern Idlib suburbs, close to the Turkish border.
CNN cannot independently confirm the videos' authenticity.
Al-Baghdadi detonated suicide vest, official says
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have detonated a suicide vest during a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official.
How ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi became a feared preacher of hate
A preacher of hate. The instigator and inspirer of some of the most hideous acts of violence ever put to video. An elusive fugitive, hunted by drones, only once seen in public. The perverter of Islam with a nauseatingly infectious ideology that had a greater lure to a disenfranchised minority than anything comparable since the 1970s.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been all of these, and now -- after he is believed to have been killed in a raid by US troops -- he leaves behind a trail of ghastly crimes, internecine hatreds and the sad realization that he and his brand of bloodthirsty, loathing ISIS are an ongoing symptom of regional upheaval and failure, and of what the Internet can do to the isolated and deranged.
In its geographical scope, ISIS was the candle that burned twice as bright and burned half as long.
It was in late 2013 that Baghdadi's followers first swept into Raqqa. That began their ambitions in Syria, and led in June 2014 to the establishing of what they called an Islamic "caliphate," never short of ambition, but rarely showing enough sobriety or statehood to last for very long.
Baghdadi news comes amid concerns over ISIS fighters in Syria
The news that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed comes on the back of concerns thousands of imprisoned ISIS fighters might escape thanks to Turkey's recent invasion of northern Syria.
The fear is that as the Kurdish personnel guarding them gear up for a fight with Turkey, which launched a military offensive in northeastern Syria earlier this month, many prisoners could slip away.
Turkey's assault has already had a "detrimental effect" on American counter-ISIS operations, which have "effectively stopped," a senior US defense official told CNN on October 9.
The Turkish offensive, the official said, "has challenged our ability to build local security forces, conduct stabilization operations and the Syrian Democratic Forces' (ability) to guard over 11,000 dangerous ISIS fighters."
When asked earlier this month about the threat of ISIS prisoners escaping, US President Donald Trump claimed that some of the most dangerous ISIS prisoners had been moved, "putting them in other areas where it's secure."
He dismissed the overall threat, replying, "Well, they're going to be escaping to Europe."
Trump: "Something very big has just happened!"
News of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's apparent death emerged after US President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"
He is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced.
An administration official tells CNN that the announcement is foreign policy related.
Death confirmation pending DNA tests
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official and a source with knowledge. The final confirmation is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted, both sources tell CNN.
The defense official said it appears that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid.
The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, the defense official said.
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced. An administration official tells CNN that the announcement is foreign policy related.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Baghdadi, the leader of the terror group, has been in hiding for the last five years. In April, a video was published by the ISIS media wing al-Furqan that showed a man purporting to be Baghdadi. It was the first time Baghdadi had been seen since July 2014, when he spoke at the Great Mosque in Mosul.