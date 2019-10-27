White House releases photo of President Trump in Situation Room

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Trump said there were more people left dead than alive after the al-Baghdadi operation.

He told reporters this morning three children were killed, and there were two wives who died. Those two women had suicide vests on which were not detonated, the President said.

Regarding the confirmation, Trump said al-Baghdadi was one of the last out of the compound. He said 15 minutes after the death there was an on-site test confirming it was al-Baghdadi.