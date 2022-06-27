Friday's Supreme Court ruling allowed states to immediately begin setting their own abortion policy, leaving people across the country with varying levels of access.

Nine states now have outright bans on abortions, with varying exceptions or none at all. They are: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin.

Friday's Supreme Court ruling allowed states to immediately begin setting their own abortion policy, leaving people across the country with varying levels of access.

Nine states now have outright bans on abortions, with varying exceptions or none at all. They are: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin.

In Ohio, a six-week ban went into effect went into effect following the Supreme Court decision Friday. A six-week ban in Texas went into effect last year.

States with abortion bans expected to take effect in the coming days and weeks include Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee and Idaho.

In Arizona, where abortion providers began canceling appointments immediately following Friday's ruling, the state Senate Republican Caucus issued a memo demanding the state immediately enforce the pre-Roe law, which bans most abortions unless the procedure is necessary to save the life of a mother.