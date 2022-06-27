Audio
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:42 a.m. ET, June 27, 2022
1 min ago

These states are moving to restrict abortion rights

From CNN's Kelly McCleary

Friday's Supreme Court ruling allowed states to immediately begin setting their own abortion policy, leaving people across the country with varying levels of access.

Nine states now have outright bans on abortions, with varying exceptions or none at all. They are: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin.

In Ohio, a six-week ban went into effect went into effect following the Supreme Court decision Friday. A six-week ban in Texas went into effect last year.

States with abortion bans expected to take effect in the coming days and weeks include Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee and Idaho.

In Arizona, where abortion providers began canceling appointments immediately following Friday's ruling, the state Senate Republican Caucus issued a memo demanding the state immediately enforce the pre-Roe law, which bans most abortions unless the procedure is necessary to save the life of a mother.

16 min ago

Activists launch new legal battle to secure abortion rights

From CNN's Kelly McCleary

State leaders in Utah are already facing legal action after the state moved quickly to ban most abortions following the Friday ruling.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit claiming the newly enacted law violates multiple civil liberties guaranteed in the state's constitution, such as the right to determine family composition and equal protection, among others.

Performing an abortion in Utah under its ban is now a second-degree felony in nearly all cases, according to the lawsuit, which names the governor and the attorney general among the defendants.

The law allows for abortion if there is danger to the mother's health, uniformly diagnosable health conditions detected in the fetus or when the mother's pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

In the lawsuit, Planned Parenthood said the measure will have a disparate impact on women as opposed to men, and violates the right to bodily integrity, involuntary servitude, as well as the right to privacy.

"When the Act took effect, PPAU (Plaintiff Planned Parenthood Association of Utah) and its staff were forced to immediately stop performing abortions in Utah beyond those few that are permitted by the Act. If relief is granted in this case, PPAU's health centers would resume providing abortions that would not qualify for any of the Act's exceptions," the lawsuit reads.

CNN has reached out to Gov. Spencer Cox's office for comment on the lawsuit but did not receive a response Saturday. Attorney General Sean D. Reyes' office told CNN it had no comment on the lawsuit.

38 min ago

Fourth day of protests planned across the US today

From CNN's Kelly McCleary

A fourth day of demonstrations is planned Monday in several locations across the US following a weekend of packed protests decrying the loss of a nearly 50-year-old legal protection, while some gatherings celebrated the ruling.

At least 10 states have effectively banned abortion since Friday's ruling, and in all, 26 states have laws indicating they could outlaw or set extreme limits on abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization which supports abortion rights.

Demonstrations against the ruling have been largely peaceful, but a few arrests have been reported.

38 min ago

These states are looking at ways to protect abortion rights

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Gregory Krieg

Several states are working to protect abortion rights — and efforts were ramping up among Democratic leaders and lawmakers on Sunday — following the US Supreme Court's ruling eliminating the federal constitutional right to an abortion, with Saturday marking the first full day without the nationwide protection in nearly 50 years.

The impact of Friday's historic ruling that struck down a 1973 legal precedent known as Roe v. Wade was felt immediately, with at least 10 states effectively banning abortion as of Saturday night. Another five states are expected to enact varying trigger laws limiting abortion in the coming days and weeks, including Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Idaho.

In all, 26 states have laws that indicate they could outlaw or set extreme limits on abortions, effectively banning the procedure in those states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

As some states move to restrict abortion rights, others are taking steps to better protect and expand abortion access and funding. Here are some of those states:

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a new law strengthening abortion rights in the state. California’s new law, passed by the state legislature on Thursday, will create a protective shield against any potential civil action originating outside the state for anyone performing, assisting, or receiving an abortion in the state. AB 1666 will protect not just California residents but anyone visiting the state seeking reproductive health care. The new law is just one of more than a dozen bills making their way through the legislature, aiming to strengthen and protect abortion access. Other proposed bills would seek to focus on root causes of reproductive health inequities, enhance privacy protections, and allow qualified nurse practitioners to provide first-trimester abortions.

Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Saturday providing protections for people who travel into the state for reproductive health care from states where abortion is illegal or criminalized, his office said. The announcement comes as Red River Women's Clinic — the only clinic that performs abortions in neighboring North Dakota — is preparing to move its services to Minnesota.

Washington: Gov. Jay Inslee promised to create a "sanctuary state" for reproductive choice for people across the country. In doing so, Inslee announced an upcoming executive order that will direct state police not to comply with extradition efforts from other states seeking to penalize those who travel to Washington to receive an abortion. He didn't specify when the executive order will be released and or when it will take effect.

Wisconsin: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vowed to "fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have," after his Republican-controlled state legislature declined to repeal the state's 1849 law banning abortion, which is taking effect again following the Supreme Court ruling. "Our office is reviewing today's decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement Friday.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed reporting to this post.