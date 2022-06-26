Planned Parenthood of Utah filed a lawsuit Saturday seeking to block the state’s abortion ban that went into effect following the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The so-called “trigger law,” passed by Utah in 2020, went into effect late Friday, according to a letter sent by John L. Fellows, the general counsel for the Utah Legislature, which was provided to CNN by KUTV.

Exceptions to Utah’s abortion ban include cases of rape or incest, detection of severe birth defects, or prevention of the death of serious injury of the person giving birth. Performing an abortion in violation of the law is a second-degree felony.

In the lawsuit cited by Planned Parenthood of Utah, the organization argued that the abortion ban violates the state constitution and that the Utah Supreme Court “has made clear that state constitutional guarantees may be more expansive than those under federal law.” The organization is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to prevent enforcement of the law.

“Although Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ... has revoked the right to previability abortions under the U.S. Constitution, the Utah Constitution serves as an independent source of rights for Utahns,” the suit said.

The abortion rights group said in the suit that it had "no choice but to stop performing abortions" after the law took effect and that it canceled appointments on Saturday for about a dozen patients who had procedures scheduled.

The Utah Attorney General's Office told CNN Saturday it had "no comment at this time" when asked for its response to the suit.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.