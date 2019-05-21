Live TV
McGahn skips House hearing
The abortion debate
Tornadoes sweep through 4 states
What's moving markets today
Where the abortion debate stands now

By Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 9:47 AM ET, Tue May 21, 2019
2 min ago

Abortion rights advocates will rally in almost every state today

From CNN's Holly Yan

Protestors participate in a rally against Alabama's abortion ban on Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Julie Bennett/Getty Images

Abortion rights protesters trying to stop a wave of anti-abortion laws plan to flood statehouses, town squares and courthouses today.

More than 50 organizations — including the American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice America — are participating in #StopTheBans protests nationwide.

Rallies will take place at noon local time in almost all 50 states.

"Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access," organizers said. "This is Trump's anti-choice movement... and it's terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans."
26 min ago

He struck down Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks — so the state banned them at six

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

It was only six months ago that federal district Judge Carlton Reeves struck down a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, holding that the state was "wrong on the law" and that its Legislature's "professed interest" in women's health amounted to "pure gaslighting." 

The state's response was to pass an even more restrictive law in March that bans abortion as early as six weeks

What happens now: Today Reeves, who sits on the US District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, will hear a new challenge from astonished critics who say the Legislature moved brazenly to both disregard his earlier opinion and Supreme Court precedent.