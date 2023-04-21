The Supreme Court on Friday protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on medication abortion.
Supreme Court protects access to a widely used abortion drug
By Elise Hammond and Matt Meyer, CNN
Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Tierney Sneed
This is the drug at the heart of the Texas medication abortion lawsuit
From CNN's Jen Christensen
Mifepristone is a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration that has been shown to be safe and effective for more than two decades.
The lawsuit from anti-abortion advocates claims that the drug is not safe and that the FDA didn’t study it enough to approve it.
Along with misoprostol, mifepristone is one of the drugs used for an abortion via medication, as opposed to surgery.
Mifepristone is marketed under the brand names Mifeprex and Korlym, and it’s sometimes known as RU 486.
Here are some key things to know:
How mifepristone works: Mifepristone blocks a hormone called progesterone, which helps the body maintain the inside of the uterus so a pregnancy can continue. A healthy uterine lining is what supports a fertilized egg, embryo and fetus.
Without progesterone, the uterus will expel its contents.
Someone having a medication abortion takes mifepristone and then, after 24 to 48 hours, takes misoprostol. That drug helps empty the uterus through heavy bleeding and muscle contractions.
The medications can be taken as soon as someone learns that they are pregnant and up to 70 days or less since the first day of their last period.
This method is effective 99.6% of the time when used to end a pregnancy, studies show.
How safe is mifepristone? Data from hundreds of studies and 23 years of approved use has shown that mifepristone is highly safe and effective, according to 12 of the country’s most respected medical associations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, which signed an amicus brief in the Texas case.
This medicine combination for abortion is also available in more than 60 other countries.
Since its approval in the US in 2000, there have been 5 deaths associated with mifepristone for every 1 million people who used it, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. That means the death rate is 0.0005%.
Mifepristone’s safety is on par with those of common over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, studies show.
Data analyzed by CNN shows that mifepristone is even safer than some of the most common prescription medications. The risk of death from penicillin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections like pneumonia, for example, is four times greater than it is for mifepristone. The risk of death after taking Viagra – used to treat erectile dysfunction – is nearly 10 times higher.
Side effects of mifepristone: Mifepristone usually doesn’t have many side effects, doctors say, but as with any drug, there can be short-lived ones.
Side effects of mifepristone may include dizziness, weakness, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, nausea, and fever or chills, according to the FDA.
Major adverse events like blood loss, hospitalization or a significant infection are “exceedingly rare,” happening in less than 0.3% of patients, according to the medical associations’ amicus brief.
How often is mifepristone used? The mifepristone-misoprostol combination is the most common abortion method in the US.
Preliminary data published February 2022 from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights, showed that medication abortion accounted for 53% of all abortions in the US.
Read more about the drug here.
The Supreme Court had temporarily extended access to the abortion drug up to Friday deadline
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue.
In a similar order last week, Alito had said the court would rule by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The new order – called an “administrative stay” – moved that deadline to tonight, Friday, April 21.
The order was written by Alito because he has jurisdiction over the lower court that ruled in the dispute.
“Today’s order tells us nothing about how the full Court is going to rule other than that it’s likely there will be some kind of writing, whether by the majority or by Justices who might be writing separate concurrences or dissents,” Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law said.
“But it’s impossible to know which way that ruling is going to go,” Vladeck added. “All we know for sure is that we’ll know more by the end of the evening on Friday.”
The case is the most important abortion-related dispute to reach the high court since the justices overturned Roe v. Wade last term, triggering conservative states across the country to either ban or severely restrict the procedure. How the dispute over medication abortion is ultimately resolved could make it more difficult for women to obtain an abortion, even in the states that still allow it.
At issue is the scope of the US Food and Drug Administration's authority to regulate a drug, mifepristone, that the medical community has deemed safe and effective.
Mifepristone has been used by millions of women across the country in the more than two decades that it has been on the market.
How the medication abortion case made it to the Supreme Court
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Anti-abortion doctors and medical associations argue that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) violated the law in how it went about approving mifepristone for abortions in 2000. They filed their lawsuit in November in Amarillo, Texas, where US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – a Trump appointee who has previously issued major rulings against the Biden administration – was guaranteed to hear the case.
Kacsmaryk issued a sweeping ruling on April 7 that embraced the challengers’ arguments – which have been refuted by the mainstream medical community – that mifepristone was unsafe and halted the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of the pill.
The Biden administration, along with mifepristone manufacturer Danco Laboratories, took the dispute to the 5th Circuit, which issued an emergency order just before midnight last Wednesday. The 5th Circuit reinstated the drug’s approval, but said aspects of the lower court ruling that blocked the FDA’s more recent regulatory actions could go into effect.
Those actions include 2016 changes to mifepristone’s instructions that extended the window of use from seven to 10 weeks into the pregnancy, that reduced the number of in-person clinic visits required under the regimen from three to one, and that allowed non-doctors to administer the drug. The appeals court order also would reverse FDA’s later elimination of the requirement for in-person pick up of the drug– allowing it to be shipped to patients via the mail – as well as its 2019 approval of a generic version of mifepristone.
In filings with the Supreme Court, the Justice Department said that implementing those changes would “deny women lawful access to a drug FDA deemed a safe and effective alternative to invasive surgical abortion,” while putting the FDA and the entities it regulates “in an impossible position.��
The pill’s challengers, meanwhile, argue that the 5th Circuit’s ruling was a “reasonable order” and that the lower courts are justified in the actions they are taking against the FDA.