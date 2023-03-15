In this 2018 photo, mifepristone and misoprostol pills are provided at a Carafem clinic for medication abortions in Skokie, Illinois. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Getty Images)

A federal judge in Texas is considering a lawsuit seeking to block the use of medication abortion nationwide, in the biggest abortion-related case since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

The lawsuit, filed in November by anti-abortion advocates against the US Food and Drug Administration, targets the agency’s two-decade-old approval of mifepristone, the first drug in the medication abortion process.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday on the issue.

The parties will each have two hours to argue, according to the order scheduling the hearing, and Kacsmaryk listed a series of legal questions about the case their lawyers should be prepared to address.

Any decision that blocks access to medication abortion – even temporarily – will significantly disrupt abortion cases nationwide.

What both sides are arguing: The lawsuit is seeking a number of actions by the court, chief among them a preliminary and permanent injunction ordering the FDA “to withdraw mifepristone and misoprostol as FDA-approved chemical abortion drugs and to withdraw defendants’ actions to deregulate these chemical abortion drugs.”

The challengers are also targeting the FDA’s recent moves to make the pills more accessible, which include removing the requirement that the pills be picked up in person from an abortion provider.

The FDA responded to the lawsuit in January by asking the judge to deny a motion for a preliminary injunction, arguing that issuing one in the matter “would upend the status quo and the reliance interests of patients and doctors who depend on mifepristone, as well as businesses involved with mifepristone distribution.”

The agency also says a ruling against it would set a dangerous precedent.

Danco, which makes mifepristone, also made a request similar to the FDA’s in a court filing, stressing that the lawsuit could decimate the company’s business. The drug company has been allowed to intervene in the case, as the anti-abortion activists are also asking the court to halt the FDA’s 2016 approval of its version of the medication abortion drug.

Why this matters: A coalition of 22 Democratic attorneys general urged Kacsmaryk to deny the motion for a preliminary injunction, writing in court papers that “annulling – or even merely limiting – any of the FDA’s actions relating to medication abortion would result in an even more drastic reduction in abortion access across the entire nation.

The Democratic attorneys general noted that abortion clinics in their states have already seen a surge in patients because of traffic from residents of states where extreme abortion restrictions are in effect. Cutting off access to medication abortion would further overburden those clinics, the blue states argued, as surgical abortion would be the only available method.

A coalition of 22 Republican attorneys general, meanwhile, asked the court to issue the preliminary injunction, arguing the FDA exceeded its authority when it approved the medication.

Here a look at the percentage of US abortions carried out by medication abortion throughout the years: