Trump said he'll make decision "pretty soon" on supporting a national abortion ban
From CNN’s Alison Main
Former President Donald Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday he would be making a decision "pretty soon" on supporting a national abortion ban, suggesting he was leaning toward doing so.
Trump acknowledged the political potency of the issue for Republicans, saying he thinks it is "very, very hard to get elected" without "the three exceptions," not naming what he was referring to.
"You have to go with the exceptions, and the number of weeks. I'll be coming out with a recommendation, fairly soon. I think the recommendation will be accepted," he said on Fox News, without elaborating further.
On the issue of abortion, Trump said: "You have to go with your heart. But beyond that, you also have to get elected."
1 min ago
Here's why Ohio’s GOP primary is a test for Trump
From CNN's Simone Pathe, Jeff Zeleny and Aaron Pellish
Ohio’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday – this year’s first test of Donald Trump’s clout in a contested Senate race – will help determine a key question this fall: What is the fate of Sen. Sherrod Brown and the Democratic majority?
“Are we ready to win and retire Sherrod Brown from Ohio politics?” state Sen. Matt Dolan, one of three Republican rivals locked in the bitter primary, asked supporters Monday night in Columbus.
Yet for all of the GOP’s focus on trying to defeat Brown in November, there was far more conversation about Trump and a weekend rally near Dayton that reverberated on the eve of the election.
The former president’s warnings about a “bloodbath” for the auto industry largely overshadowed the reason for his Buckeye State rally, which was to pull his preferred candidate, businessman Bernie Moreno, over the finish line.
Trump’s involvement in this race is noteworthy because national Republicans – who decided to play in primaries this year, in part to avoid the kinds of candidates who emerged as flawed general election nominees in 2022 – have stayed out of this one.
Despite already having clinched the GOP presidential nomination last week, Trump has a lot on the line in Ohio on Tuesday.
Read more on how the GOP primary could shape Senate control this fall.
13 min ago
Republican candidates spend millions in key Ohio congressional primaries
From CNN's David Wright
Candidates in several races in Ohio are spending millions of dollars in several key congressional districts and the state's consequential Senate race.
Here are some spending numbers:
Ohio Senate: Republicans have spent $42 million on the Ohio Senate primary, making it the fourth most expensive contest of the 2024 cycle so far, trailing only the US presidential race, the 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race and the 2024 California Senate primary. The eye-popping total has been driven by self-funding candidates Bernie Moreno and Matt Dolan, both of whom have poured millions from their personal fortunes into their bids. The latest Federal Election Commission records show that Dolan has contributed at least $9 million to his campaign, while Moreno has contributed at least $4.2 million.
Ohio House: Republican campaigns and outside groups have combined to spend more than $7 million advertising for a trio of key US House primaries, in the 2nd, 9th and 6th districts.
In the 2nd District, a crowded field of Republicans are vying to succeed retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup. The primary has drawn over $4.2 million in ad spending, each contender attempting to convince voters that they are the mostconservative.
In the 9th District, Republicans are hoping to unseat Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur. The competitive GOP primary there has drawn over $1.75 million in ad spending.
In the 6th District, another competitive GOP primary is underway for an open seat, after Rep. Bill Johnson retired earlier this year. Here, Republican campaigns and outside groups have combined to spend about $1.1 million on ads, offering more examples of GOP candidates competing to out-Trumpeach other.
11 min ago
Ohio GOP Senate candidate Frank LaRose says rival is "weakest" candidate to take on Democratic incumbent
From CNN's Liz Brown-Kaiser
Ohio Secretary of State and GOP Senate candidate Frank LaRose said he's "confident" he'll win today's Republican primary and claimed that voters cannot trust opponent Bernie Moreno, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
"That's been part of my conversation with voters from the very beginning ... do you trust a Green Beret ... or do you trust this guy (Moreno)?" LaRose said in an interview on CNN.
He hammered Moreno as the "weakest" candidate to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in November, pointing to an outside group affiliated with Senate Democrats' top Super PAC boosting Moreno in the Republican primary as proof of that.
Asked about Trump's use of the term "bloodbath" at an Ohio rally for Moreno this weekend, LaRose did not take issue with the language. "No, not really," LaRose said when pressed if he viewed Trump's language as dangerous. "What's happening on the southern border is causing bloodshed."
On Trump's comments that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats "hates their religion," LaRose said he wouldn't answer for Trump and that the modern Democratic Party hasn't stood for Israel the way it should. "I'm not going to question people's religion," he added.
LaRose also said he didn't "accept the premise of the question" when asked if he — as secretary of state — will certify the 2024 presidential election for the rightful winner, stressing that Ohio runs honest elections.
"We respect the will of the voters ... the way Ohio does it is right," he said.