Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

2024 campaign updates

live news

Recap

Fani Willis ruling

Live Updates

The latest on the 2024 campaign

By Shania Shelton and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Updated 10:35 a.m. ET, March 16, 2024
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
39 min ago

Trump to appear in Ohio ahead of competitive Senate primary

From CNN's Simone Pathe

Donald Trump would normally have little reason to be at a rally in Ohio – a state the presumptive Republican nominee twice carried comfortably – eight months before the November election.

But the former president’s endorsement, the most coveted in a GOP primary, hasn’t yet sealed the deal for businessman Bernie Moreno, who’s locked in a three-way primary that will be this year’s first test of Trump’s cachet in a contested Senate race.

Tuesday’s winner will take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown – one of two Democrats running for reelection in Trump states whose fates are crucial to Senate control this fall.

Key context: Democrats are carefully eyeing the high-stakes Republican primary, with an outside group running ads that boost Moreno over state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Their spending suggests they see Moreno as the preferred candidate to go toe-to-toe with Brown in a state that’s been trending red. The state went for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 before swinging to Trump four years later.

Read more on Ohio's Senate race here.

39 min ago

Biden and Trump clinched their party nominations earlier this week

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Getty Images/AP

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday night, setting up a rematch in November.

Biden and Trump won their parties’ presidential primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, while Trump also won the Republican caucuses in Hawaii.

In a post to the social media platform X, Biden celebrated his status as his party’s presumptive nominee, calling it “a time of choosing” in a new campaign video.

“Today’s a day, a call to action,” Biden says in a voiceover. “With your voice, with your power, with your vote – come November, we will vote in record numbers, and can do it, we have the power to do it. Are you ready? Are you ready to defend democracy? Are you ready to protect our freedom? Are you ready to win this election?”

Trump’s campaign posted a video on X of the former president later Tuesday, shortly after he clinched the nomination.

“This was a great day of victory. Last week was something very special – Super Tuesday –  but now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated,” Trump says in the video.

The shorter slate of elections follows last week’s Super Tuesday, when Biden and Trump dominated across the map, putting both on the cusp of winning a majority of the delegates needed to be crowned their parties’ presumptive nominees. Their rematch – long anticipated, but hardly clamored for – is broadly expected to mirror the 2020 campaign, though Trump will run this time under the specter of 91 felony charges.