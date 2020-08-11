Then-Democratic Presidential candidate Barack Obama and then-Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden appear on stage at the end of the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, in August 2008. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

Potential presidents say a lot about themselves while choosing a number two.

A party nominee might choose a vice president who doubles down on their own appeal — like when Bill Clinton chose the youthful, centrist Southerner Al Gore — or to counter their own weak spots: John F. Kennedy picked Lyndon Johnson, balancing his Northeastern liberal credentials with a conservative Southerner who could deliver his home state of Texas. The last three vice presidents, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden and Mike Pence, offered governing experience to balance out relatively green presidents. The devout Pence also reassured evangelical voters about Donald Trump's hardly pious behavior.

Biden, after 50 years in Washington, doesn't have to worry about inexperience — but youth could certainly be a consideration. He's already promised to pick a woman, reflecting palpable anger in the Democratic Party over Hillary Clinton's defeat and a sense that sexism was partly to blame.

Going with one of several Black candidates for vice president could offer further historical redress. But for ideological balance, he could choose someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a champion of the left, to set against his own moderate credentials.

Then there are the practical considerations: Biden would be the oldest president inaugurated for a first term, and he has acknowledged the possibility that his vice president could be called upon to take over. That's one reason why a super-capable White House insider like Susan Rice, who would be a controversial political pick, has seen her star rise. It also helps if presidents and vice presidents get along, which usually means the number two stifling their own ambitions. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, long one of the favorites for Biden's vice president spot, rejects claims that she might be a little too interested in the 2024 nomination.

Above all, Biden must avoid damaging his own hopes. In 2008, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona shocked the political world by choosing a little-known Alaskan named Sarah Palin. It worked great when the self-described "pit bull" gave an electrifying convention speech. But soon she was being lampooned on late-night TV. Few saw her as a potential president, and the ticket soon lost to Barack Obama and his more effective pick — Biden.

