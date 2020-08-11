Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is set to accept the party's nomination and deliver his acceptance speech next Thursday during the Democratic National Convention held in a virtual setting. The vice presidential nominee will do the same a night earlier.

The event was originally going to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but due to the pandemic and safety concerns, Biden and keynote speakers will not be traveling to the city and speeches will be streamed from multiple locations on video. Biden will accept the nomination from Delaware.

The convention will feature just two hours of prime time programming on each of the four nights. The decision to limit the programming, which will be streamed online and aired by TV networks, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night is one of the starkest signs yet of how unconventional this year's gathering will be in the age of the coronavirus compared to previous conventions, typically filled with various events and speakers for many hours each day.

The convention's speaking line-up will include former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Democratic National Convention has announced "Uniting America" as the theme for its four-night convention that will seek to argue why Democrats believe Biden is the candidate to lead the US out of a global crisis, contrasting his leadership style with that of President Trump.

Each night has a different sub-theme that ultimately points to that central message: "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise."

A scaled-back event: Democrats announced in June that they would scale back this summer's convention considerably and advised state delegates not to travel to Milwaukee. Officials had already pushed back the convention by a month as the country grappled with spiking coronavirus cases and deaths.

In July, organizers informed state parties and convention delegates that they would allow for nearly two weeks of virtual voting ahead of the convention.

The Democratic National Convention Committee also said that members of Congress should not plan to travel to this summer's party convention, following its previous guidance that all members of state delegations should plan to participate this year remotely.