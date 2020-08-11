Live TV
Joe Biden to announce VP pick

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 3:12 p.m. ET, August 11, 2020
1 min ago

Biden has selected his running mate and could announce as early as today

From CNN’s Jeff Zeleny

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has selected his running mate, revealing to top advisers on Tuesday the woman he will invite to join his ticket, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

He is poised to make the announcement as early as today.

8 min ago

What we know of Biden's search for a running mate

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Dan Merica and MJ Lee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden's search for his vice presidential running mate was conducted under strict secrecy, with most campaign aides, donors and even many longtime Biden friends intentionally kept in the dark.

People close to the process said it was heavily influenced by the nation's reckoning on racism.

Biden said July 21 that he was considering four Black women to be his running mate, and had been receiving extensive vetting briefings about each potential candidate.

"I am not committed to naming any (of the potential candidates), but the people I've named, and among them there are four Black women," Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."

Biden said he was getting a "two-hour vetting report" on each of his potential picks, and that he and his team have gone through "about four candidates" so far.

"Then, when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I'm going to narrow the list, and then we'll see. And then I'm going to have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision," Biden said.

CNN previously reported that Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass of California were among the Black women being considered.

Biden had announced that he would choose a woman as his running mate.

Separate teams of lawyers assigned to each of the contenders neared the closing stages of reviewing three distinct types of records — written, financial and medical — in their background checks, according to people involved in the process.

The search was a dynamic one, though, which has evolved significantly from when it started. The goal was to have an array of options for Biden, particularly if an early favorite runs into complications.

With reporting from CNN's Kate Sullivan and Sarah Mucha

8 min ago

Here's why the 2020 election actually starts in less than a month

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Election day 2020 is now less than three months away. In reality, however, the election starts in less than one month; on September 4, North Carolina will begin sending absentee ballots to voters.

The fact is that we no longer have one election day in this country, especially in the age of coronavirus. And with a record number of voters saying they'll be voting via absentee (or mail) or early in-person, it could mean that President Trump has less time to make up his deficit against former Vice President Joe Biden.

North Carolina is one of many states that starts sending its absentee ballots out more than a month before Election Day actually occurs. In fact, states containing more than a combined 350 electoral votes will begin shipping absentee ballots out to voters a month or before the election begins.

This list of states includes a number of contests that, at this point, look to be competitive on the presidential level: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

All of these battleground states except for Texas have no excuse absentee or mail-in voting. In fact, Texas is the only battleground state overall that won't have no excuse absentee voting or allow coronavirus as an excuse to cast a ballot by mail.

Read the full analysis here.

24 min ago

Biden and his VP pick will formally accept Democratic nominations next week

From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Jessica Dean and Dan Merica

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is set to accept the party's nomination and deliver his acceptance speech next Thursday during the Democratic National Convention held in a virtual setting. The vice presidential nominee will do the same a night earlier.

The event was originally going to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but due to the pandemic and safety concerns, Biden and keynote speakers will not be traveling to the city and speeches will be streamed from multiple locations on video. Biden will accept the nomination from Delaware.

The convention will feature just two hours of prime time programming on each of the four nights. The decision to limit the programming, which will be streamed online and aired by TV networks, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night is one of the starkest signs yet of how unconventional this year's gathering will be in the age of the coronavirus compared to previous conventions, typically filled with various events and speakers for many hours each day.

The convention's speaking line-up will include former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Democratic National Convention has announced "Uniting America" as the theme for its four-night convention that will seek to argue why Democrats believe Biden is the candidate to lead the US out of a global crisis, contrasting his leadership style with that of President Trump.  

Each night has a different sub-theme that ultimately points to that central message: "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise."  

A scaled-back event: Democrats announced in June that they would scale back this summer's convention considerably and advised state delegates not to travel to Milwaukee. Officials had already pushed back the convention by a month as the country grappled with spiking coronavirus cases and deaths.

In July, organizers informed state parties and convention delegates that they would allow for nearly two weeks of virtual voting ahead of the convention.

The Democratic National Convention Committee also said that members of Congress should not plan to travel to this summer's party convention, following its previous guidance that all members of state delegations should plan to participate this year remotely.