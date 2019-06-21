Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang greets supporters before taking the stage during a rally in Washington Square Park, May 14, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A majority of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to attend Rep. Jim Clyburn's famous fish fry tonight in South Carolina, a key southern state. The fish fry is one of the biggest campaign events of the cycle in the state.

Here's who is attending the fish fry: