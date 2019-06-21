Live Updates
2020 Democrats campaign in South Carolina
Here's who will be at the famous South Carolina fish fry
A majority of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to attend Rep. Jim Clyburn's famous fish fry tonight in South Carolina, a key southern state. The fish fry is one of the biggest campaign events of the cycle in the state.
Here's who is attending the fish fry:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Author Marianne Williamson
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton
- Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam