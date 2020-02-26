Live TV
CNN town hall with Biden, Bloomberg, Klobuchar and Warren

By Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:01 p.m. ET, February 26, 2020
3 min ago

Mike Bloomberg's town hall has started

The former New York City mayor has taken the stage. CNN's Anderson Cooper moderates.

19 min ago

4 presidential candidates participate in back-to-back town halls tonight

Four Democratic presidential candidates will answer questions from the audience in back-to-back CNN town halls in South Carolina.

The hourlong individual town halls come just days before voters head to the polls in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

Here's what tonight looks like:

