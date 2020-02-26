CNN town hall with Biden, Bloomberg, Klobuchar and Warren
Bloomberg points to record in New York when asked how he would bring party together
Michael Bloomberg touted his record as mayor of New York City, lobbying the state legislature to legalize same-sex marriage and improving schools there, when asked how he’d bring a divided Democratic Party together.
“Pulling people together, making them feel that they’re part of the solution, is what management is all about,” Bloomberg said.
He said he pushed Republican state senators to legalize same-sex marriage by encouraging them to consider what they’d want for their own children.
“You wouldn’t want to say no. It’s your child,” he said. “You might not be thrilled about it, but in the end you want to give your child what that child wants.”
He also said he shakes the hands of doormen when he enters buildings.
“It’s just a ways of giving people recognition and respect,” he said.
Watch:
Bloomberg: I will support any Democratic nominee — including Sanders
Bernie Sanders has been a relentless critic of Michael Bloomberg, accusing him of trying to buy the nomination and railing against the former New York mayor as the embodiment of a rising oligarchy in America.
Still, Bloomberg said on Wednesday night he will support Sanders if he wins the primary. And spend to help him, despite signals from Sanders' campaign that they don't want his help.
"I always thought it's ridiculous to say I will support the candidate no matter who it is, because you might not agree with him," Bloomberg said. "That's how we got Donald Trump. The (Republican) party supported him no matter how bad he was. They shouldn't have done that."
But for Democrats, Bloomberg added, it was different.
"It's easy to make the commitment to support any of the Democratic candidates if they get the nomination," he said. "It's easy to do it because the alternative is Donald Trump, and that we don't want."
He also promised, again, to keep his campaign offices open after the primary, even if he loses it.
"Whoever is the nominee can use those," Bloomberg said.
Asked how much he would spend to help the eventual winner, Bloomberg didn't offer a specific figure.
"I haven't thought about that," he said, "because I plan to be the nominee obviously."
See the moment:
Bloomberg apologizes again for stop and frisk: "We just did it much too much"
Mike Bloomberg sought to explain his record on stop-and-frisk on Wednesday and delivered possibly the most fulsome apology he has made as a presidential candidate about the policing policy.
“We just did it much too much and an awful lot of innocent people got stopped who didn't have guns. And it was my mistake, and I apologized for it.” Bloomberg said.
“I've asked for forgiveness. But I can't rewrite history and I've got to make sure we don't do it in the future. And hopefully my successor has learned the lesson from my mistake.”
Why this matters: Bloomberg’s mass implementation of stop and frisk has loomed over his campaign ever since he entered the race in November. Issues of criminal justice have been central to the Democratic debate, and Bloomberg’s record has raised many questions about how the mayor will be able to win over black and Latino voters given how stop-and-frisk overwhelmingly targeted minority New Yorkers.
According to the New York Civil Liberties Union, more than 5 million stop-and-frisk stops were made during Bloomberg's 12 years in office, with nearly 686,000 stops in 2011 being the high point during his tenure. Blacks and Latinos accounted for more than 50% of the stops in 70 out of 76 New York precincts.
Bloomberg, however, also left out key parts of his record of stop and frisk policy in his answer.
Bloomberg claimed that he “stopped the process, cut 95%” of stop and frisks.
Bloomberg is correct that there was a reduction of stop and frisk searches by about 95% during Bloomberg’s time as mayor. But that only came in the last two years of Bloomberg’s time as mayor and after he had presided over a six-fold increase in the number of stops during his first decade in office.
Hear Bloomberg's comments:
Bloomberg: "The real answer is to just get the guns off the streets"
Michael Bloomberg, discussing causes of gun violence, said “we have a mental health problem in the country” and that all insurance plans should cover mental health services.
But, he said, it’s not enough to make up for guns being in one in four households.
“The real answer is to just get the guns off the streets. What has happened in America in the last decade or so, the gun manufacturers have been working 24/7 making guns and selling them,” Bloomberg said.
Watch:
Bloomberg says Sanders was in 'NRA's pocket'
Michael Bloomberg slammed Bernie Sanders for his votes on gun control legislation, saying of Sanders' past opposition to the Brady Bill, "If that isn't being in NRA's pocket, I don't know what is."
"He voted against background checks five times in a row," Bloomberg said. "He also voted against the bill that gives gun manufacturers protections against you suing them for misuse of their product. It's the only industry in America that is protected, the only one."
Asked about Sanders evolution into being a vocal opponent of the NRA and proponent of new gun control measures, Bloomberg gave Sanders credit.
"I hope he changed his mind. I don't wish him ill. If he changed his mind to do the right thing, that's good," Bloomberg said.
"Look, people make mistakes and if you fix them, that's better than if you don't fix them. It would be better off if you hadn't made them in the beginning."
Hear his response:
Bloomberg says he does not have confidence in Trump’s handing of coronavirus
Michael Bloomberg said he does not have confidence in the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper said, “We just heard from the President. He said that the US is very, very ready for this, talking about the coronavirus. They've done a great job, he said, keeping it at a minimum in the United States and he's putting Vice President Pence in charge of the effort.”
Cooper continued, “Do you have confidence in this administration to handle a potential pandemic? What would you do differently?”
“I feel so much better,” Bloomberg said sarcastically.
“No," he added.
“No. 1, he fired the pandemic team two years ago,” Bloomberg continued. “No. 2, he's been defunding Centers for Disease Control, so we don't have the experts in place that we need.”
“The bottom line is we are not ready for this kind of thing,” Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg said he handled several crises as mayor, including Hurricane Sandy, the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the swine flu.
“We were ready for it in the sense that we had played out what would happen, how we would communicate with people, how we would distribute drugs, how we would include the hospitals and nurses and what do you do about the seniors homes and people with special needs and that sort of thing,” Bloomberg said.
Earlier today: Bloomberg's campaign put out a new ad called "Pandemic," highlighting reports that the US isn't prepared for the coronavirus and promoting Bloomberg's record on managing crisis situations and funding research to fight pandemics.
Watch the moment:
Mike Bloomberg's town hall has started
The former New York City mayor has taken the stage. CNN's Anderson Cooper moderates.
4 presidential candidates participate in back-to-back town halls tonight
Four Democratic presidential candidates will answer questions from the audience in back-to-back CNN town halls in South Carolina.
The hourlong individual town halls come just days before voters head to the polls in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.
Here's what tonight looks like:
- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET
- Former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.
