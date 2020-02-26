Edward M. Pioroda/CNN

Michael Bloomberg touted his record as mayor of New York City, lobbying the state legislature to legalize same-sex marriage and improving schools there, when asked how he’d bring a divided Democratic Party together.

“Pulling people together, making them feel that they’re part of the solution, is what management is all about,” Bloomberg said.

He said he pushed Republican state senators to legalize same-sex marriage by encouraging them to consider what they’d want for their own children.

“You wouldn’t want to say no. It’s your child,” he said. “You might not be thrilled about it, but in the end you want to give your child what that child wants.”

He also said he shakes the hands of doormen when he enters buildings.

“It’s just a ways of giving people recognition and respect,” he said.

