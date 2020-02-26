CNN town hall with Biden, Bloomberg, Klobuchar and Warren
Bloomberg: “The real answer is to just get the guns off the streets”
Michael Bloomberg, discussing causes of gun violence, said “we have a mental health problem in the country” and that all insurance plans should cover mental health services.
But, he said, it’s not enough to make up for guns being in one in four households.
“The real answer is to just get the guns off the streets. What has happened in America in the last decade or so, the gun manufacturers have been working 24/7 making guns and selling them,” Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg says Sanders was in 'NRA's pocket'
Michael Bloomberg slammed Bernie Sanders for his votes on gun control legislation, saying of Sanders' past opposition to the Brady Bill, "If that isn't being in NRA's pocket, I don't know what is."
"He voted against background checks five times in a row," Bloomberg said. "He also voted against the bill that gives gun manufacturers protections against you suing them for misuse of their product. It's the only industry in America that is protected, the only one."
Asked about Sanders evolution into being a vocal opponent of the NRA and proponent of new gun control measures, Bloomberg gave Sanders credit.
"I hope he changed his mind. I don't wish him ill. If he changed his mind to do the right thing, that's good," Bloomberg said.
"Look, people make mistakes and if you fix them, that's better than if you don't fix them. It would be better off if you hadn't made them in the beginning."
Bloomberg says he does not have confidence in Trump’s handing of coronavirus
Michael Bloomberg said he does not have confidence in the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper said, “We just heard from the President. He said that the US is very, very ready for this, talking about the coronavirus. They've done a great job, he said, keeping it at a minimum in the United States and he's putting Vice President Pence in charge of the effort.”
Cooper continued, “Do you have confidence in this administration to handle a potential pandemic? What would you do differently?”
“I feel so much better,” Bloomberg said sarcastically.
“No," he added.
��No. 1, he fired the pandemic team two years ago,” Bloomberg continued. “No. 2, he's been defunding Centers for Disease Control, so we don't have the experts in place that we need.”
“The bottom line is we are not ready for this kind of thing,” Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg said he handled several crises as mayor, including Hurricane Sandy, the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the swine flu.
“We were ready for it in the sense that we had played out what would happen, how we would communicate with people, how we would distribute drugs, how we would include the hospitals and nurses and what do you do about the seniors homes and people with special needs and that sort of thing,” Bloomberg said.
Earlier today: Bloomberg's campaign put out a new ad called "Pandemic," highlighting reports that the US isn't prepared for the coronavirus and promoting Bloomberg's record on managing crisis situations and funding research to fight pandemics.
Mike Bloomberg's town hall has started
The former New York City mayor has taken the stage. CNN's Anderson Cooper moderates.
4 presidential candidates participate in back-to-back town halls tonight
Four Democratic presidential candidates will answer questions from the audience in back-to-back CNN town halls in South Carolina.
The hourlong individual town halls come just days before voters head to the polls in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.
Here's what tonight looks like:
- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET
- Former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.
