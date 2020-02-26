Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Michael Bloomberg said he does not have confidence in the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said, “We just heard from the President. He said that the US is very, very ready for this, talking about the coronavirus. They've done a great job, he said, keeping it at a minimum in the United States and he's putting Vice President Pence in charge of the effort.”

Cooper continued, “Do you have confidence in this administration to handle a potential pandemic? What would you do differently?”

“I feel so much better,” Bloomberg said sarcastically.

“No," he added.

��No. 1, he fired the pandemic team two years ago,” Bloomberg continued. “No. 2, he's been defunding Centers for Disease Control, so we don't have the experts in place that we need.”

“The bottom line is we are not ready for this kind of thing,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg said he handled several crises as mayor, including Hurricane Sandy, the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the swine flu.

“We were ready for it in the sense that we had played out what would happen, how we would communicate with people, how we would distribute drugs, how we would include the hospitals and nurses and what do you do about the seniors homes and people with special needs and that sort of thing,” Bloomberg said.

Earlier today: Bloomberg's campaign put out a new ad called "Pandemic," highlighting reports that the US isn't prepared for the coronavirus and promoting Bloomberg's record on managing crisis situations and funding research to fight pandemics.

