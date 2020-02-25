CNN town hall with Sanders, Buttigieg and Steyer
Sanders rejects idea that he is too extreme
Bernie Sanders rejected the idea on Monday night that he is too radical by, at one point, using a call and response with the audience to demonstrate that his views are in line with Democratic voters.
“Not only all Democrats, a whole lot of independents and some Republicans understand that it is absolutely imperative that we defeat this extremely dangerous President,” Sanders said before pointing to polls that show he can defeat Donald Trump.
Sanders built to the crescendo of his answer by taking on the idea that he is extreme.
“I know if you look at the media, they say Bernie’s ideas are radical, they are extreme, they are out of mainstream,” Sanders said. “Let me just tell you, I don’t think that is true.”
He then added: “Is raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour a radical idea?”
The audience responded with a “No!”
Sanders continued this back and forth with his policies on free college for all and guaranteeing health care.
“I rest my case,” Sanders concluded.
Sanders says he is “absolutely” ready for pressure as front-runner
Bernie Sanders said he is ready to take the debate stage Tuesday night after wins in Nevada and New Hampshire have made him a target of his fellow 2020 contenders.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Sanders, “So, you are the front runner. You’ve had the results, you clearly have energy, and now along with it you will have the target.”
“A representative of the Bloomberg campaign said there’s one person who matters on the debate stage tomorrow night and that is Bernie Sanders," Cuomo continued. "Are you ready for that pressure?”
“Absolutely," Sanders responded.
"You know, given the fact that I have been in opposition my entire career, that I’ve taken on every special interest, it is a little bit funny to find myself as the so-called front-runner."
“But, look, we are going to enter this debate with the full knowledge that tens of millions of Americans want fundamental change in terms of what is going on in this country," the senator continued. "They're tired of a President who is a pathological liar.”
Watch the moment:
Sanders' town hall has begun
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the stage. CNN's Chris Cuomo is moderating.
Sanders, Buttigieg and Steyer participate in back-to-back town halls tonight
CNN will host two nights of town halls this week, starting tonight.
The town halls will feature the leading Democratic presidential candidates, just days before voters head to the polls in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.
Here's the schedule:
- Tonight: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear at 9 p.m. ET, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 p.m. ET, and businessman Tom Steyer at 11 p.m. ET.
- Wednesday: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear at 7 p.m. ET, former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.
