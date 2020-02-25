Edward M. Pioroda/CNN

Bernie Sanders rejected the idea on Monday night that he is too radical by, at one point, using a call and response with the audience to demonstrate that his views are in line with Democratic voters.

“Not only all Democrats, a whole lot of independents and some Republicans understand that it is absolutely imperative that we defeat this extremely dangerous President,” Sanders said before pointing to polls that show he can defeat Donald Trump.

Sanders built to the crescendo of his answer by taking on the idea that he is extreme.

“I know if you look at the media, they say Bernie’s ideas are radical, they are extreme, they are out of mainstream,” Sanders said. “Let me just tell you, I don’t think that is true.”

He then added: “Is raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour a radical idea?”

The audience responded with a “No!”

Sanders continued this back and forth with his policies on free college for all and guaranteeing health care.

“I rest my case,” Sanders concluded.