CNN will host two nights of town halls this week, starting tonight.

The town halls will feature the leading Democratic presidential candidates, just days before voters head to the polls in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

Here's the schedule:

Tonight : Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear at 9 p.m. ET, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 p.m. ET, and businessman Tom Steyer at 11 p.m. ET.

Wednesday: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear at 7 p.m. ET, former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch: The town halls will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network and will stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN's SiriusXM Channels and the Westwood One Radio Network.