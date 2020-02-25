Tonight's debate comes less than a week after the last Democratic debate — and last week's was the most fiery and contentious one yet.

Elizabeth Warren led a non-stop barrage against Mike Bloomberg, who was appearing on stage for the first time. She kicked it off by calling him an "arrogant billionaire" who "calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians."

Amy Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of "hiding behind his TV ads," and Joe Biden hammered him for opposing Obamacare.

Bernie Sanders attacked Bloomberg's support for stop-and-frisk policing in his first answer of the night, and Pete Buttigieg called Bloomberg "a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power."

The pile-on against Bloomberg came three days before the Nevada caucuses, as candidates trailing Sanders, and with nowhere near Bloomberg's money, were desperate to prove they deserve to remain in the race as it narrows.