Democratic debate in South Carolina
Here's how the last debate played out
Tonight's debate comes less than a week after the last Democratic debate — and last week's was the most fiery and contentious one yet.
Elizabeth Warren led a non-stop barrage against Mike Bloomberg, who was appearing on stage for the first time. She kicked it off by calling him an "arrogant billionaire" who "calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians."
Amy Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of "hiding behind his TV ads," and Joe Biden hammered him for opposing Obamacare.
Bernie Sanders attacked Bloomberg's support for stop-and-frisk policing in his first answer of the night, and Pete Buttigieg called Bloomberg "a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power."
The pile-on against Bloomberg came three days before the Nevada caucuses, as candidates trailing Sanders, and with nowhere near Bloomberg's money, were desperate to prove they deserve to remain in the race as it narrows.
This is the last debate before Super Tuesday
Bernie Sanders is the Democratic Party's front-runner headed into tonight's Democratic debate — and tonight will test how well he wears that crown.
This is the final time that the primary field will appear together onstage before "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when Sanders could, with victories in California and Texas, claim a runaway lead in the Democratic nomination fight.
His rivals know it and, unlike during the last time out in Las Vegas, appear dead set on blunting his momentum.
Here's who else is on stage:
- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Tom Steyer