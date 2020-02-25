Democratic debate in South Carolina
Jane Sanders: "Other candidates are really gunning for" Bernie
Jane Sanders said her husband, Bernie Sanders, expects to be a target at tonight's debate.
CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Jane Sanders, “Is he going into tonight feeling like they’re all going to be coming at him?”
Sanders responded, “Yes, I mean I think that’s what comes with being the front-runner.”
“It’s great to be there, but being in the center of the stage brings people on both sides really going after, from what we’ve seen today leading up to it, a number of the other candidates are really gunning for him,” she said.
Sanders said some of Michael Bloomberg’s staff “have spoken out ridiculously over the day and his social media is full of really inaccuracies. So it’s worrisome.”
Biden holds narrow lead in new South Carolina poll
Bernie Sanders just might win the South Carolina primary on Saturday.
That's the real headline out of a new poll conducted by NBC and Marist College that shows Sanders trailing longtime South Carolina front-runner Joe Biden by a narrow 27% to 23% margin, with five days of campaigning remaining. (Several recent polls have suggested a similar tightening.)
Roughly 1 in 3 Biden backers in the poll (32%) said they might vote for another candidate on Saturday. Just more than 1 in 10 Sanders supporters (12%) said the same. That's broadly consistent with what we've seen throughout this primary to date; Sanders has the most committed support, while Biden's has been among the least committed.
More on the poll: Among voters with a clear candidate preference or those who had already voted, more than 7 in 10 (72%) Bernie-backers said they "strongly supported" him. Among those with preference for Biden that strong support was at 61%. Again, a clear passion/enthusiasm gap there.
Biden is still the first choice of black voters, but Sanders — and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer — are holding their own. Biden takes 35% among black voters to 20% for Sanders and 19% for Steyer. That's a stunning contrast to the 72 percentage-point margin that Sanders lost black voters to Hillary Clinton by in the 2016 South Carolina primary. For Biden to win, he badly needs to run up the score among black voters — especially because he is losing whites to Sanders in this poll by 8 points. If Sanders and Steyer can combine to win 4 (or so) out of every 10 black votes in Saturday, Biden's path to victory get rockier.
To be clear: Biden still has to be considered the favorite to win on Saturday. He has based his entire campaign on his support in the black community and, more specifically, in the black community in South Carolina. And he's still ahead, according to this NBC-Marist poll as well as plenty of the other available data.
Here's how the last debate played out
Tonight's debate comes less than a week after the last Democratic debate — and last week's was the most fiery and contentious one yet.
Elizabeth Warren led a non-stop barrage against Mike Bloomberg, who was appearing on stage for the first time. She kicked it off by calling him an "arrogant billionaire" who "calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians."
Amy Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of "hiding behind his TV ads," and Joe Biden hammered him for opposing Obamacare.
Bernie Sanders attacked Bloomberg's support for stop-and-frisk policing in his first answer of the night, and Pete Buttigieg called Bloomberg "a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power."
The pile-on against Bloomberg came three days before the Nevada caucuses, as candidates trailing Sanders, and with nowhere near Bloomberg's money, were desperate to prove they deserve to remain in the race as it narrows.
This is the last debate before Super Tuesday
Bernie Sanders is the Democratic Party's front-runner headed into tonight's Democratic debate — and tonight will test how well he wears that crown.
This is the final time that the primary field will appear together onstage before "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when Sanders could, with victories in California and Texas, claim a runaway lead in the Democratic nomination fight.
His rivals know it and, unlike during the last time out in Las Vegas, appear dead set on blunting his momentum.
Here's who else is on stage:
- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Tom Steyer