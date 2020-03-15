Democratic debate in Washington, DC
Here's how the debate stage was decided
To make the March 15 debate stage, candidates needed to have been allocated at least 20% of the total number of pledged delegates allocated across all of the following contests:
- Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.
The allocations need to have been made by by 9 a.m. ET today.
The total delegate allocation was determined by adding together all of the delegates allocated to candidates by CNN or the Associated Press, according to the Democratic National Committee. The number of delegates needed to qualify for the debate was determined by multiplying the total delegate allocation by 0.20 and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.
The candidates' delegate percentage was calculated by dividing the number of pledged delegates allocated to them by CNN or AP by the total delegate allocation and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.
Who didn't make the debate stage: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the only other Democratic candidate still running for president, did not qualify for the debate stage. Gabbard has won a total of two delegates from the nominating contests.
There will be no audience tonight because of the coronavirus outbreak
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, tonight's Democratic debate will have no audience, and in accordance with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, their podiums will be 6 feet apart.
The debate was originally supposed to take place in Arizona in front of a live crowd, but it was moved to CNN's Washington, DC, studios last week.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement.
Additionally, Univision's Jorge Ramos was possibly exposed to coronavirus. While he is not exhibiting any symptoms, he has has stepped down from his role as one of the moderators for the debate, the DNC said. The network's Ilia Calderón will take his place, alongside CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.
"Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free," Hinojosa said. "Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15 Democratic debate."
The coronavirus pandemic has also led both candidates to cancel rallies and stay off the campaign trail in recent days.
Biden and Sanders will face off in first one-on-one debate tonight
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will face off Sunday night in the first one-on-one debate of the 2020 presidential primary.
The debate will air live at 8 p.m. ET from CNN's studio in Washington, DC. CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper and Univision's Ilia Calderón will moderate.
How to watch: The debate will air exclusively live on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and Univision.
It will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision's digital properties.