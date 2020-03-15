To make the March 15 debate stage, candidates needed to have been allocated at least 20% of the total number of pledged delegates allocated across all of the following contests:

Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

The allocations need to have been made by by 9 a.m. ET today.

The total delegate allocation was determined by adding together all of the delegates allocated to candidates by CNN or the Associated Press, according to the Democratic National Committee. The number of delegates needed to qualify for the debate was determined by multiplying the total delegate allocation by 0.20 and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

The candidates' delegate percentage was calculated by dividing the number of pledged delegates allocated to them by CNN or AP by the total delegate allocation and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

Who didn't make the debate stage: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the only other Democratic candidate still running for president, did not qualify for the debate stage. Gabbard has won a total of two delegates from the nominating contests.