The New Hampshire primary isn't taking place until February 2020. With only 16% of voters definitely decided on a candidate, the polls are likely to change.

Still, past history suggests that the polling now can be telling in one aspect: the candidate who is ahead in New Hampshire at roughly this point in past cycles has usually gone on to win the nomination.

I went back and looked at polling in primaries without an incumbent running since 1980. The candidate who has ahead at this point went on to win his or her party's nomination 10 of 14 times (71%). This includes Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016.

The only times the leader from the previous summer didn't win the nomination was in 1992 for the Democrats, 2004 for the Democrats and 2008 for the Democrats and Republicans. In three of those four contests (all but 1992), the eventual nominee was in no worse than third place in the New Hampshire polls at this point. That suggests that the candidates not named Biden, Sanders and Warren may be in trouble.

There is an exception to the rule, however. Bill Clinton didn't reach double digits in any New Hampshire poll until December 1991. Of course, Clinton didn't declare his candidacy until October 1991. The vast majority of poorly polling Democrats have been running for months now.