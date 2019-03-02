Hillary Clinton: 'We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy'

Hillary Clinton did not hold back in her speech at this year's Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, saying that "we are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy.”

Clinton was speaking at an event commemorating the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when state troopers brutally attacked civil rights demonstrators who were marching for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965.

Here's some of what she said:

"This is a time, my friends, when fundamental rights, civic virtue, freedom of the press, the rule of law, truth, facts, and reason are under assault. And make no mistake, we are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy."

Clinton also called out the media and the Trump administration.

"When racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House, when hard fought for civil rights are being stripped back, when the single most important fight of our time, which makes it possible to fight every other fight and must be as Fredrick Douglass would say, our North Star, the fight to protect our vote is not gathering the momentum and the energy and the passion it deserves. We have a lot of work to do, don’t we?"

She called on the crowd to renew the fight for voting rights, noting recent setbacks such as the Supreme Court's gutting of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. She also praised the efforts of Georgia's Stacey Abrams and other activists.

"That is why we need starting right now here in Selma, once again, to redouble our efforts with a 21st century civil rights movement devoted to claiming, enforcing and defending the right to vote, once and for all."

The former senator and secretary of state is being honored with the International Unity Award and will be inducted into the National Voting Rights Museum's Women's Hall of Fame.