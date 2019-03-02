Bernie Sanders says he'll fight for a 'political revolution'

Kicking off his 2020 bid for president in Brooklyn today, Sen. Bernie Sanders declared his campaign would be "a political revolution which is going to transform America."

"Thank you for being part of a campaign which is not only going to win the Democratic nomination, which is not only going to defeat Donald Trump, who is the most dangerous president in modern American history, but with your help we are going to transform this country," he said to cheers from his supporters.

The Vermont independent senator is expected to share personal remarks about his childhood and family's working class struggle, which he had avoided speaking about in the past.