Democrats hit the 2020 campaign trails
Bernie Sanders says he'll fight for a 'political revolution'
By Veronica Stracqualursi
Kicking off his 2020 bid for president in Brooklyn today, Sen. Bernie Sanders declared his campaign would be "a political revolution which is going to transform America."
"Thank you for being part of a campaign which is not only going to win the Democratic nomination, which is not only going to defeat Donald Trump, who is the most dangerous president in modern American history, but with your help we are going to transform this country," he said to cheers from his supporters.
The Vermont independent senator is expected to share personal remarks about his childhood and family's working class struggle, which he had avoided speaking about in the past.
A quick recap of the Democrats who are running for president
So far, 11 Democrats have officially announced they're running for president in 2020. Here's a rundown:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Others have announced exploratory committees and expressed interest in running. Read more about all the possible contenders here.
Beto O'Rourke might announce his 2020 plans soon
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke — who for months has weighed a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — says he has made a decision about his political future.
A source familiar with O'Rourke's plans told CNN he has ruled out running for the US Senate in Texas in 2020, leaving open the possibility that he will launch a presidential bid.
"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country. We are excited to share it with everyone soon," he said in a statement sent by an aide to CNN. His statement was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
The 46-year-old former Texas congressman has considered running for president and launching a second Senate campaign in recent weeks — though friends and former aides have long cautioned that a Senate run was unlikely.
The 2020 campaign field got a little bit bigger yesterday
From CNN's Dan Merica
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that he is running for President, launching a bid in which he intends to make combating climate change the central rationale for his campaign.
Inslee announced the bid in a video made public on Friday. He is slated to hold a news conference in Seattle at a solar panel installer to expand upon his presidential announcement. He will be surrounded by friends, family and business owners who the campaign says have benefited from his climate policies in the state.
"I'm Jay Inslee and I'm running for president because I am the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation's number one priority," the governor says in a more-than-a-minute-long video that highlights his decades-long focus on climate change and compares tackling the issue to President John F. Kennedy's focus on going to the moon.
Watch his video:
Bernie Sanders is stopping in at least 3 states this weekend
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is hitting the campaign trail this weekend after his CNN town hall on Monday.
His itinerary will take him to Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.
On Sunday he'll head to Selma, Alabama, to mark the anniversary of 1965's "Bloody Sunday" march. He'll also go to Chicago, where he graduated from college and was active in the Civil Rights movement. Sanders will play up his biography in a way that the 77-year-old rarely did the first time around.