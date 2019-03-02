Warren disagrees with Biden: 'No,' Pence is not a 'decent man'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she disagrees with former Vice President Joe Biden that Vice President Mike Pence is a "decent man."

Biden was criticized for referring to Pence as a "decent man" during a foreign policy speech Thursday. Some took issue with Biden's comment given Pence's position on LGBTQ rights.

"I've followed Pence's history on LGBTQ Americans and I don't think that is a decent position," Warren told reporters Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa. "I disagree."

Asked if she thinks Pence is a decent man, Warren flatly said, "No."

Then asked if she views anyone in the Trump administration as decent, Warren said, "It's a tough question."

"The Mueller investigation has already produced 34 indictments or guilty pleas out of people within the President’s inner circle," she said. "Ten Cabinet officials have left, four with huge scandals, and others with the threat of scandal at the door. This is the most corrupt administration in living memory."