Bernie gets personal, shares story of growing up in lower middle class family

During his 2020 campaign launch, Bernie Sanders delivered his most deeply personal remarks, talking about his family's working class struggles during his childhood.

Sanders shared that he grew up in Brooklyn in a rent-controlled apartment and that his family struggled to make ends meet.

"I am not going to tell you that I grew up in a home of desperate poverty. That would not be true. But what I will tell you is that coming from a lower middle class family I will never forget how money – or really lack of money – was always a point of stress in our home," Sanders said, adding that his family lived paycheck to paycheck.

Sanders' father was a Polish immigrant who came to America at 17 years old and later worked as a paint salesman, and Sanders' mother raised Bernie and his brother.

Sanders used his story as a juxtaposition against President Donald Trump's childhood as the son of a wealthy real estate developer.

"I did not have a mom and dad who gave me millions of dollars to build luxury skyscrapers and casinos and country clubs," Sanders said. "I did not come from a family that gave me a $200,000 allowance every year beginning at the age of three. My allowance was 25 cents a week."

"But I had something more valuable: I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English," he said.

CNN's Greg Krieg contributed to this post.