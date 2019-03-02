Beto O'Rouke might announce his 2020 plans soon

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke — who for months has weighed a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — says he has made a decision about his political future.

A source familiar with O'Rourke's plans told CNN he has ruled out running for the US Senate in Texas in 2020, leaving open the possibility that he will launch a presidential bid.

"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country. We are excited to share it with everyone soon," he said in a statement sent by an aide to CNN. His statement was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.

The 46-year-old former Texas congressman has considered running for president and launching a second Senate campaign in recent weeks — though friends and former aides have long cautioned that a Senate run was unlikely.