Democrats hit the 2020 campaign trails

Published 10:20 AM ET, Sat June 1, 2019
These are the 23 Democrats who are officially running for president

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign kickoff rally on May 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The 2020 field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.

Here's are the 23 Democrats who have officially announced their candidacy:

  • Sen. Michael Bennet
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
  • Gov. Steve Bullock
  • South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Rep. Seth Moulton
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell
  • Sen. Cory Booker
  • Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
  • Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
  • Gov. Jay Inslee
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
  • Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Rep. Tim Ryan
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
  • Businessman Andrew Yang