Democrats hit the 2020 campaign trails
These are the 23 Democrats who are officially running for president
The 2020 field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.
Here's are the 23 Democrats who have officially announced their candidacy:
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Gov. Steve Bullock
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Rep. Seth Moulton
- Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang