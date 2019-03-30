2020 Democrats campaign across the US
Where 2020 Democrats are this weekend
It’s the last week of fundraising before the quarter one deadline this Sunday, so candidates are expected to spend much of their time raising money. That deadline is an important test for some of the campaigns trying to show strength and viability.
It's also the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday, which means many candidates are heading to Iowa. The event focuses on rural issues, giving candidates a chance to appeal to rural voters.
Here's what to watch for:
- Beto O’Rourke is holding kickoff rallies for his campaign on Saturday in Texas.
- Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, John Delaney, and other 2020 hopefuls are in Iowa Saturday for the Heartland Forum, focusing on rural issues. Klobuchar and Warren were also in Iowa Friday before the forum, campaigning across the state.
- Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are speaking Saturday evening at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner in Los Angeles.
This Florida mayor announced his campaign this week
From CNN's Dan Merica
Wayne Messam, the little-known mayor of Miramar, Florida, announced Thursday that he is running for president — but few outside of South Florida have heard of him.
In his announcement video, the mayor of the 140,000-person city railed against what he calls a "broken" federal government in Washington, DC.
His entrance into the race makes him the longest of longshots in an already crowded field of Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.
Here's the rundown:
- Who he is: Messam, 44, has been mayor of Miramar since 2015.
- His personal story: As described in his campaign video, Messam's parents immigrated to the US from Jamaica, and his father worked as a contract sugar cane cutter in Florida. Messam went on to play on the National Championship-winning Florida State University football team in 1993.
- What he is doing now: On top of being Miramar's first black mayor, Messam also currently owns a construction business with his wife.
- His politics: Messam is progressive on guns, immigration and the environment, and he supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Warren and Klobuchar are campaigning in Iowa this weekend
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are attending the Heartland Forum in Iowa this weekend alongside other 2020 Democrats — and they're both hitting the campaign trails around the state while they're there.
Warren held two meet and greets on Friday, and will speak at the Family Farm Action Rally today before speaking at the Heartland Forum.
Klobuchar will hold meet and greets today in Hornick and Sioux City before going to speak at the forum in the afternoon. On Friday, she also had a meet and greet in Stanton, Iowa, and discussed flood damage in Pacific Junction.
Beto O'Rourke will hold 3 kickoff rallies across Texas today
Beto O’Rourke is holding kickoff rallies for his campaign on Saturday in Texas.
Since he announced his campaign two weeks ago, O'Rourke has largely stuck to smaller — but crowded — venues, visiting eight states.
He starts his Saturday with a rally in El Paso, then goes on to Houston and Austin in the evening.
At least 15 Democrats are officially running for president
The 2020 field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.
Here's are the 15 Democrats who have officially announced their candidacy:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang