Amy Klobuchar is one of several 2020 Democrats in Iowa this weekend. Amy Klobuchar is one of several 2020 Democrats in Iowa this weekend.

It’s the last week of fundraising before the quarter one deadline this Sunday, so candidates are expected to spend much of their time raising money. That deadline is an important test for some of the campaigns trying to show strength and viability.

It's also the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday, which means many candidates are heading to Iowa. The event focuses on rural issues, giving candidates a chance to appeal to rural voters.

Here's what to watch for: