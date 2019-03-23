Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris will both visit southern states this weekend. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris will both visit southern states this weekend.

At least four 2020 Democrats are campaigning in southern states this weekend.

Pete Buttigieg — who has yet to officially declare that he's running for President but does have an exploratory committee — will start his Saturday in South Carolina.

Cory Booker and Beto O'Rourke are also campaigning in the state.

Kamala Harris will spend her Saturday in Texas before heading to Georgia on Sunday.