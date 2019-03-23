Live Updates
2020 Democrats campaign across the US
less than 1 min ago8:59 a.m. ET, March 23, 2019
It's a busy campaign weekend in New Hampshire
At least four 2020 Democrats will hold meet-and-greets, town halls and round tables in New Hampshire this weekend.
They are...
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- John Hickenlooper
- Elizabeth Warren
These candidates are campaigning in the South this weekend
Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris will both visit southern states this weekend.
Pete Buttigieg — who has yet to officially declare that he's running for President but does have an exploratory committee — will start his Saturday in South Carolina.
Cory Booker and Beto O'Rourke are also campaigning in the state.
Kamala Harris will spend her Saturday in Texas before heading to Georgia on Sunday.
At least 14 Democrats are officially running for president
The 2020 Democratic field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.
Here's a look at the 14 Democrats who have officially announced their candidacy:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang