Election day in Kentucky, Mississippi and Virginia
Trump campaign manager on Kentucky elections: "The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line"
President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a statement on the Kentucky governor’s race tonight, saying that "the President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end.“
“President Trump’s rally helped five of six Kentucky Republicans win clear statewide victories, including Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron, who will be the first black A.G. in Kentucky history and the first Republican to hold the office since 1948. The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen," Parscale said.
State GOP files emergency injunction to address alleged voting irregularities
The Pennsylvania Republican Party filed an emergency request for injunctive relief to address alleged voting irregularities reported across the state, according to the party's counsel Rebecca Warren.
Warren, speaking at a news conference Tuesday night, said they received multiple reports of voting irregularities across the state via their election hotline and they have pursued legal action against the Pennsylvania Department of State and the York County election board, which received the most complaints.
They are asking that all ballots be secured, that they be transported appropriately, and that they be properly counted.
“We want to ensure that no voter was disenfranchised and that every vote was being properly cast and counted,” Warren said.
Warren said that there was “chaos” reported at voting stations across the state as a result of the new election voting machines that were implemented by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, adding that the new election machines do not appear capable of handling the volume of votes that citizens were trying to cast.
Warren said today that Wolf’s mandate to use the new machines was “unfunded” and did not give the counties enough time for countries to ensure that machines would be working properly.
"We will not concede the fundamental rights of our citizens to the short sighted whims of our Governor," the Pennsylvania GOP said in a statement. "We will exhaust all available remedies — including litigation if necessary — to ensure that every voter that intended to cast a ballot in Pennsylvania today was able to do so, and that every ballot cast was counted and can be accounted for — because all voters must be able to trust the electoral process."
Passage of Equal Rights Amendment likely in Virginia thanks to Democrats now controlling state Senate
Following news that Democrats will win at least 21 seats in the Virginia state Senate to take control of the chamber, Twitter has been flooded with messages of hope that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) will pass in the state.
The amendment declares that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex." Supported by the #MeToo movement and a body politic filled with women energized about making their constitutional equality a reality, support for the ERA has seen a revival in the past two years across the country.
Democrats poured a record-breaking amount of money into Virginia's state Legislature races. Virginia has long been a bellwether for national wins but has drifted left in recent years.
Republicans controlled Virginia's Senate with 20 seats to Democrats' 19. Republicans have held on to the Senate since 2014 and House since 1999 by slim margins.
More on ERA: The ERA is a simple concept: enshrining the idea that women and men should not receive different treatment under the law. Federal laws such as Title IX and the Equal Pay Act prohibit sex discrimination in schools and workplaces, while some states have adopted their own versions of the ERA.
Here's some of the reaction on Twitter:
Democrats will flip control of both chambers of Virginia legislature, CNN projects
Democrats will flip both chambers of the Virginia legislature, taking control of the state Senate and the House of Delegates, CNN projects.
Andy Beshear claims victory while Matt Bevin says he is not conceding race
Democrat Andy Beshear has claimed victory in the Kentucky Governor’s race, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said he is not conceding.
"With respect to our race, would it be would it be a Bevin race if it wasn't a squeaker I mean come on. I mean really and truly, this is a close close race. We are not conceding this race by any stretch," Bevin told supporters in Louisville, Kentucky.
Beshear was elected attorney general of Kentucky in 2015, and is the son of Steve Beshear, who was the 61st governor of Kentucky, serving from 2007 to 2015.
Watch Bevin's speech here:
Democrat Andy Beshear has defeated GOP Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky, state official says
Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, the son of the former governor, has beaten incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin after a bitter race, according to Kentucky's secretary of state.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes told CNN’s Chris Cuomo her office has called the race, and they do not believe the difference in the vote can be made up by Bevin. A recanvass could still be requested.
CNN has not yet made a projection in the race.
Bevin, a sometimes polarizing figure who had faced political struggles in his first term, had tied himself to President Trump in his campaign, in a state where Trump by nearly 30 points. The President went to Lexington to hold a rally for Bevin on the eve of the election.
Watch Beshear claim victory in Kentucky governor race:
Democrats will take control of Senate in Virginia, CNN projects
Democrats will win at least 21 seats in the Virginia state Senate, taking control of the chamber, CNN projects.
Democrats have poured a record-breaking amount of money into the state Legislature races. Virginia has long been a bellwether for national wins but has drifted left in recent years.
Some background: Republicans controlled the state Senate with 20 seats to Democrats' 19. Republicans have held on to the Senate since 2014 and House since 1999 by slim margins.
Virginia lawmaker: "I think we are about to make history"
Jubilant is one way to describe the scene at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Democrats started streaming into the event shortly after the doors open at 7 p.m. ET when that polls close. At first nervous optimism quickly turn into bright smiles, hugs and high-fives as one by one Democrats became more and more confident that the races were tilting in their favor.
While Democrats in the room were not prepared to declare victory quite yet, there was a strong sense in the building that the party was in a strong position to regain control of both houses of the state's General Assembly.
“Based on the numbers and turnout, we are feeling really excited — and I think we are about to make history,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan who easily cruised to re-election and is considered a possible statewide candidate.
On the Republican side, there was very little reason for optimism. The GOP did not organize an election night party and one GOP operative involved in several races simply said.
“Not good, Dems having a good night," the GOP source said.
Kentucky GOP rushing to distance themselves from Bevin
Kentucky Republicans are rushing to distance themselves tonight from GOP Gov. Matt Bevin, pointing out his high disapproval ratings. They note that other GOP candidates are winning.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also appeared with President Trump last night in Kentucky, told aides earlier today he expected Bevin to pull this out.
Tonight, one GOP Kentucky adviser said of Bevin: “Turns out it’s not too popular to cut teacher pensions — among other fights he picked."
It’s far too soon to say whether this spells trouble for McConnell next year — he knows how to win hard races — but this is not what Kentucky Republicans were hoping for tonight.