Trump campaign manager on Kentucky elections: "The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line"

Rebecca Warren Credit: WHP

The Pennsylvania Republican Party filed an emergency request for injunctive relief to address alleged voting irregularities reported across the state, according to the party's counsel Rebecca Warren.

Warren, speaking at a news conference Tuesday night, said they received multiple reports of voting irregularities across the state via their election hotline and they have pursued legal action against the Pennsylvania Department of State and the York County election board, which received the most complaints.

They are asking that all ballots be secured, that they be transported appropriately, and that they be properly counted.

“We want to ensure that no voter was disenfranchised and that every vote was being properly cast and counted,” Warren said.

Warren said that there was “chaos” reported at voting stations across the state as a result of the new election voting machines that were implemented by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, adding that the new election machines do not appear capable of handling the volume of votes that citizens were trying to cast.

Warren said today that Wolf’s mandate to use the new machines was “unfunded” and did not give the counties enough time for countries to ensure that machines would be working properly.