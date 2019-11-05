Democrat Andy Beshear has defeated GOP Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky, state official says

Andy Beshear Bryan Woolston/AP

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, the son of the former governor, has beaten incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin after a bitter race, according to Kentucky's secretary of state.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes told CNN’s Chris Cuomo her office has called the race, and they do not believe the difference in the vote can be made up by Bevin. A recanvass could still be requested.

CNN has not yet made a projection in the race.

Bevin, a sometimes polarizing figure who had faced political struggles in his first term, had tied himself to President Trump in his campaign, in a state where Trump by nearly 30 points. The President went to Lexington to hold a rally for Bevin on the eve of the election.

Watch Beshear claim victory in Kentucky governor race: